Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue is finally out in the world, having premiered on the streamer just last week. The feature has already gripped audiences, thanks largely because of the swoon-worthy chemistry between its two leads — Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Now that the movie has been around for a week and had some time to sit, Prime Video recently released a deleted scene, and those who have read the book will know it well.

The deleted scene centers on Alex (Perez) and Henry (Galitzine) not too long after Alex is forced to play nice with Henry following the cake debacle. It brings the Cornettos scene to life, in which Henry's late night hankerings lead him to interrupting a conversation Alex has with Nora (Rachel Hilson). And yes, Alex was definitely talking smack about the prince. While Alex is riled up, Henry takes his Cornettos while questioning how serious Alex is about their faux friendship. As he does, he slides the box over to Alex. Who needs olive branches when Cornettos exist? So, Alex takes one and makes a point to make a cute and also slightly spite-driven Instagram post (#imtaller).

Chemistry Was Key in Making Red, White & Royal Blue Work

Alex and Henry may take a little time to warm up to each other, but even their arguments lend a hand in keeping viewers invested in the characters. After all, what's a good enemies-to-lovers trope without some bickering? During an interview with Collider, director Matthew López shared that Galitzine and Perez's chemistry could make or break the adaptation. He revealed that, "One of the things I said, and I don’t think it was controversial, was that, if we can’t find the right actors, there’s no movie." Thankfully, that worked out pretty well for López and, subsequently, audiences.

Red, White & Royal Blue is adapted from Casey McQuiston's novel of the same name. It was directed by López in his feature directorial debut. He wrote the screenplay based on an earlier draft by Ted Malawar. Alongside Galitzine and Perez, the movie stars Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont, Rachel Hilson as Nora, Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Clifton Collins Jr. as Oscar Diaz, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy, Akshay Shanna as Shaan, Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip, Stephen Fry as King James, Aneesh Sheth as Amy, Sharon D Clarke as the UK Prime Minister, and Juan Castano as Miguel.

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Prime Video. Watch the deleted scene below: