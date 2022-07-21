Prime Video's highly anticipated film Red, White & Royal Blue is still a ways off, but the streamer is keeping excitement flowing as filming continues. Recently, the streamer shared behind-the-scenes photos (of photos) on their Twitter, featuring the film's two leads and author Casey McQuiston.

The photos are sweet Polaroid shots of Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez posing with McQuiston together and separately. In one set, Galitzine and McQuiston stand side-by-side in a typical pose, and do one where they flash peace signs at the camera. Another set of Polaroids features McQuiston with Perez where they tightly hug each other and stand back-to-back. The third set shows the trio together in another standard pose with big smiles on their faces. The tweet's caption reads, "T H E M" with the sparkle emoji on both sides of the word. While fans have yet to see Galitzine and Perez's on-screen chemistry, the BTS photos suggest that they're enjoying their time on set. McQuiston also shared the photos on their Instagram.

Adapted from McQuiston's bestselling novel of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), a young Mexican-American man whose mother recently won the presidential election. As such, Alex has become the young face of the White House, casting him as the American equivalent of royalty. Now that he's in the public eye, Alex must uphold his new image, something that comes naturally to him. However, Alex faces on major obstacle: he's forced to befriend his English rival Prince Henry (Galitzine). Despite their mutual distaste for each other, the pair manage to maintain their cordial public image. Soon, fiction turns to fact as they form a deeper and more intimate connection neither of them expected. But if Alex's mother wants to be re-elected, Alex and Henry must keep their new romance a secret.

Alongside Galitzine and Perez, the film features Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Thomas Flynn, and Malcolm Atobrah. Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López directs his screenplay based on an earlier draft by Ted Malawer. Red, White & Royal Blue marks López's directorial debut.

Since its initial release, Red, White & Royal Blue has received widespread acclaim and massive success. It quickly became a hit on BookTok and earned a number of accolades across publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and the New York Times bestseller list. The book's well-established position has helped create buzz for the movie, offering a promising debut for the feature once it releases.

Red, White & Royal Blue currently has no release date, but production is underway. Check out the BTS photos below: