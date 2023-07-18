In less than one month, Prime Video is bringing new meaning to "international affairs" as the adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue gears up to release. Based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel, the feature centers on Alex and Henry, the sons of political figures who spark an unexpected relationship. While viewers wait for the movie's release on August 11, Prime Video has shared a new poster.

The latest poster, the third one released so far, once more features Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), but this time it places the focus elsewhere. The two face each other, their faces blurred and in the background. Instead, their hands are the central point of the poster, with their fingers gently intertwined. Considering the duo's chaotic early interactions and general disdain, the poster gives them a tender and intimate moment as a reprieve from any other external stressors, of which there are several. It also echoes the first poster viewers saw, which featured their shoes and socks.

While the poster features a sweet moment between Alex and Henry, their journey to get there was anything but. Red, White & Royal Blue primarily centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charming First Son of President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). With his mother in the president's seat, it's up to Alex to be the cool, millennial face of the White House. His job is made more difficult thanks to his nemesis across the pond, Prince Henry. Thus far, the pair's physical distance has made things more tolerable — until a very public incident involving a very destroyed cake hits the tabloids. So, in an effort to repair Alex, Henry, and their families' image, Alex and Henry are forced to put on a cordial front with each other. Eventually, their rivalry turns into something deeper, though they must keep their new romance under wraps.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The Swoon-Worthy Team Behind Red, White & Royal Blue

Along with the mentioned cast, Red, White & Royal Blue stars Ellie Bamber as Henry's sister Princess Bea, Sarah Shahi as Zahra, Rachel Hilson as Nora, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy, Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Sharon D. Clarke, Thomas Flynn, Polo Morin, Aneesh Sheth, Juan Castano, and Akshay Khanna. Tony Award-winner Matthew López directed and wrote the screenplay from a draft by Ted Malawar.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11 on Prime Video. Check out the new poster below: