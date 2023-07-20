Only a couple of days following the latest Red, White & Royal Blue poster, Prime Video has once more treated viewers to another look at the upcoming romance. The adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel still has three weeks until release, but Prime Video is giving viewers all the Alex and Henry content. Today, the streamer shared another new poster featuring the movie's central couple ahead of the August 11 premiere.

The newest poster returns to showcasing Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) in full. The two stand in an ornate hallway worthy of both their families. The duo themselves are in the middle of a romantic meet up as they stand against the wall, just around a corner. Despite the overarching stress of having to keep their relationship under wraps, the poster instead focuses on the better aspects. It uses brighter lighting, with Alex and Henry both wearing wide smiles as they spend time together.

Red, White & Royal Blue primarily follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the United States President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). Thanks to his mother's presidency, Alex is the young face of the White House — an easy role considering his natural charm and good looks. However, his cool front wavers when a public incident between him and his English rival Prince Henry becomes the hottest tabloid gossip. So, to rectify their families' reputations, Alex and Henry are forced to be cordial with one another. What they didn't expect was that their fake friendship would morph into something more. Unfortunately for them, they must keep their new relationship a secret lest they inadvertently create more strife — including upending President Claremont's re-election campaign.

Where Else Have You Seen Red, White & Royal Blue's Leading Men?

Before Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitizine were stealing hearts for Red, White & Royal Blue, they previously appeared in other notable movies and television series. Most recently, Perez guest starred in a couple episodes of Minx Season 1, where he left a memorable impression. He also starred as Marco in the second and third The Kissing Booth movies. Galitzine is known for starring in Prime Video's Cinderella as Prince Robert and Netflix's Purple Hearts. He next stars in Emma Seligman's Bottoms, which also releases in August.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11 on Prime Video. Check out the new poster below: