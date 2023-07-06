Four years ago, Casey McQuiston made a splash in the romance world with their now bestselling debut novel Red, White & Royal Blue. The queer romance quickly became a hit with readers and is now making its way to the screen. On August 11, Prime Video's adaptation will hit the streamer, and the first trailer has finally arrived.

Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of newly elected United States President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). With his mother's new position, Alex has become the young millennial face of the White House—something that comes easy to him. Well, until he has to interact with his UK counterpart and rival Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Regardless of the distaste Alex and Henry share for each other, they attempt to put on a cordial front for the public. Soon, though, their facade becomes real. Unfortunately, the two must hide their relationship, lest Alex ruin his mother's chances for re-election and Henry throw his own family into disarray.

Red, White & Royal Blue was written, directed, and executive produced by Matthew López, with an earlier draft by Ted Malawar. McQuiston, Michael S. Constable, and Michael Riley McGrath executive produce, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as producers through Berlanti/Schechter Films. Additional cast includes Aneesh Sheth, Stephen Fry, Sharon D. Clarke, Thomas Flynn, Clifton Collins Jr., Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Ahmed Alhaj, and Polo Morin.

More LGBTQ+ Content to Watch on Prime

While you wait for Red, White & Royal Blue, Prime Video has more queer content to tide you over until August. In television, Prime's original series With Love recently premiered its second season, with the streamer's Harlem also returning with its second season earlier in the year. Additionally, A League of Their Own, which debuted last year, is set to return for a second but woefully short season. All three series feature prominent queer characters. If movies are more your speed, My Fake Boyfriend, which released in June of last year on the streamer, is perfect for a (kind of) fake dating romance. Billy Eichner's groundbreaking comedy Bros is also available to stream on Prime. For those looking for a coming-of-age story, Anything's Possible, which also debuted last year, offers a modern romance featuring a trans main character.

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres August 11 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: