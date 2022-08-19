Netflix has announced a landmark collaboration that has brought together a must-see documentary. For the first time, the streaming giant has partnered up with the International Olympic Committee in order to take a look at one of the most important moments in basketball history: the iconic US men’s basketball victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which will be revisited in the upcoming project The Redeem Team.

Executive produced by basketball legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, the documentary will center around The Redeem Team’s preparation for the Olympic Games, but also on how that same team ended up setting a new standard for how American basketball is approached. In an official statement, Wade revealed his excitement to be able to go back and tell this story in detail, and how nostalgic it feels:

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach, who previously produced nine documentary films for the International Olympic Committee’s OTT platform, the Olympic Channel. As a courtesy to the platform’s first exclusive production to a global streaming service, the Olympic Channel shared their never-before-seen archives for the documentary, including basketball footage from the past 70 years of Olympic history.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

GM Olympic Channel Services’ Mark Parkman also celebrated the documentary coming to life, and revealed what viewers can expect from it:

“'The Redeem Team' represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about. This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

Netflix premieres The Redeem Team on October 7. You can check out the official synopsis here: