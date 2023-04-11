Redeeming Love, a 2022 film from Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Mission Pictures International, exemplifies a chronic problem with modern fiction made by Christians (rather than films about Christianity): it lacks depth. That's a sadly ironic sentiment, given how the Christian Bible advocates for universal acceptance, compassion, and peace, and addresses topics grim enough to make David Cronenberg flinch. Redeeming Love, for instance, simplifies and sanitizes nuanced subjects before presenting a facile, nigh-magical solution to suffering. The film's themes are worthwhile in theory yet rendered lifeless through poor execution.

Consequently, Redeeming Love also lacks the empathy its faith espouses. Everyone knows the great wordsmith Roger Ebert's description of filmmaking as "a machine that generates empathy." Visual media is especially qualified to distill the common universality of the human experience into a few hours and highlight the nonuniversal. And the key to a compelling movie is a strong narrative and an empathetic heart. Remove that from the equation, and what's left? A story as flat and unappetizing as yesterday's pancake batter.

RELATED: 10 Movies About Christianity That Critics Loved

What Is ‘Redeeming Love' About?

Image Via Universal Pictures

Redeeming Love — based on an enormously successful historical Christian romance novel by Francine Rivers — introduces Angel (Abigail Cowen), a popular sex worker in an 1850s California town. Angel didn't choose this lifestyle; following the death of her devoutly religious mother Mae (Nina Dobrev, who's too good for this), a wealthy pedophile known as Duke (Eric Dane) forces Angel into child prostitution, rape, incest, and non-consensual abortion and sterilization. An adult Angel despises her situation but is penniless because the brothel's madam, the Duchess (Famke Janssen, also too good for this), confiscates the money for her own use. Angel has nowhere to go and no way to support herself outside the brothel. Keeping her emotional walls up at all times is her only protection against further pain.

Enter Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis), a young farmer praying for a wife. He falls in love with Angel when he spots her walking the town streets and takes the news she's a sex worker with humor and refreshing acceptance: sure, God, why not! He spends exorbitant amounts of gold to visit the object of his affection. The two don't sleep together. Instead, Michael repeatedly asks Angel to marry him; Angel refuses, befuddled, irritated, and bored that they just won't bang and get it over with. It's only after a severe beating from one of the brothel's guards (who has a disturbing sexual obsession with Angel and almost rapes her) that a pain-befuddled Angel wearily accepts Michael's latest proposal. Marriage to a weird farmer is surely a better option, right? Ding-dong go the church bells, and Michael whisks his new bride home to the farm.

Despite the Success of the Novel, 'Redeeming Love' Was a Flop

Image Via Universal Pictures

The Christian-based studios, Pinnacle Peak Pictures, and Mission Pictures International co-produced Redeeming Love and it was distributed by none other than Universal Pictures! Both companies are behind surprise hits: Pinnacle Peak (then Pure Flix Entertainment) released God's Not Dead in 2014, which grossed $64 million on a $2 million budget, while Mission Pictures oversaw I Can Only Imagine, the fourth highest-grossing biopic in the world ($86 million on a $7 million budget). The Redeeming Love novel has sold over 3 million copies since 1991, so both precedents would suggest a similar profit trajectory. Instead, Redeeming Love failed to redeem its $30 million, seeing a return of $9 million at the box office. If Christian audiences responded to the prior films, why not this one? That merits deeper speculation for another time.

'Redeeming Love' Brings No Nuance to Difficult Topics

Image Via Universal Pictures

On paper, Redeeming Love isn't necessarily a terrible film. The central performances are fine (Abigail Cowen is a rising star and her role in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga suggests great promise), the cinematography's pretty enough for $30 million, and the directing's worst sin is the sin of lackluster. But everything goes through the motions of a story instead of having a soul. The narrative clearly wants its audience to sympathize with Angel. We should root for her happiness; instead, I resented how this woman's past unfolded like emotional torture porn far more than I despised the fictional characters committing said acts. Even considering how women were treated in the 1850s, piling atrocity after atrocity onto Angel verges toward parody and audience manipulation.

Moreover, the depiction of sex work is nuance-deficient. One might briefly entertain a good faith argument that there wasn't enough runtime to do justice to those who choose sex work willingly and their right to do so, those unwilling but without any other recourse to survive, and the communities such poverty disproportionally affects. But for a story inseparable from sex work, the film's hot take seems to boil down to a vapid "prostitution bad."

It doesn't help that some of the plot twists are worthy of a spit-take and therefore undercut any good intentions on the part of the filmmakers or actors. For example: Duke orchestrates a meeting between Angel and her dad. The neglectful jerk hasn't seen Angel since she was around eight years old. He doesn't recognize this beautiful adult woman, so Angel has sex with her father as punishment for leaving her and her mother destitute. Once her father realizes he unknowingly slept with his bastard daughter, he takes his life. Is this baloney a legitimate drama, or did I accidentally turn on the Days of Our Lives: 1850s spin-off? (That doesn't exist, but I would probably watch it.)

‘Redeeming Love' Disguides Sexism as Evangelical Beliefs

Image Via Universal Pictures

To the film's credit, Redeeming Love doesn't shy away from Angel's lifelong trauma. To its predictable discredit, the idea that a good, white, heterosexual man's love can heal a (fellow white) woman's lifelong pain is...oof. The phrase "historical Christian romance" raises my eyebrows to the stratosphere, to begin with. My sexism-disguised-as-evangelical-virtue senses are tingling! We indeed have the misogyny, intentional or subtextual; we have Angel's lack of agency at every turn. She's forced into prostitution, arguably forced into a marriage she never wanted. Sure, Michael prattles on about her "free will" and reassures Angel it's her choice to stay with him or not, but let's be honest: where can she go? She's still broke, so it's staying on a quiet farm with an inexplicably love-struck man or returning to physical and sexual harassment at the best, abuse at worst.

To that end, there's the underlying assertion that true love is the end-all, be-all goal. Angel initially views marriage as yet another form of male domination/female subjugation and won't stand for it in her life. Conversely, Michael assures his wife that "marriage is not slavery." Scores of femmes from past centuries and current times would disagree with him!

Yes, Michael's love might be tender enough for Angel to enjoy sex for the first time (and consequently feel unclean from her sex work — she frantically bathes in the river and rubs rocks over her skin, lovely). And yes, God may rescue Angel when Duke kidnaps her yet again and aims to make her the crown jewel of his brothel. She prays to God, restoring the faith she abandoned in the wake of her mother's death, and by jove! A nice man sees her plight and instantly helps Angel escape.

God Is a Cosmic Band-Aid

Image Via Universal Pictures

In line with many other depictions of the complicated, still mysterious act that is prayer and the potential godly responses to our supplications, this reduces the Christian faith to "God is a cosmic Band-Aid." No religion is a slot machine that rewards its followers with happiness and upstanding character in exchange for worship. I'm the first person to cry at fiction when hope saves the world and love defeats an enemy, but Redeeming Love avoids complexity with subtle dexterity and doesn't grapple with the dark severity of its subject.

If this movie simplifies the complicated nature of sex work to "prostitution bad," then its characters endure a similar fate. Evil becomes a sneering monster who enslaves underage girls while true Christians, like Michael, are practically perfect in every way (sans the flying umbrella). Individuals of every religion will tell you that this is so far from the case, it should be floating in outer space. Humanity's flawed nature is a large component of what makes legitimate faith beautiful — the idea that an omniscient being can accept us despite our ongoing imperfections. (To add insult to injury, somehow Angel is a sinner who needs God's forgiving grace. The abused girl who was forced into prostitution requires redemption. What did I miss here?)

A Good Movie Can’t Be a Sermon

Image Via Universal Pictures

By the film's end, Angel reciprocates Michael's love and miraculously births one child with a second on the way. Remember how she was sterilized? Not a problem! God can work miracles, and he provided Angel with two babies despite the rules of biology. Not being able to "give" Michael children is the reason Angel left him for three years; in her traumatized mind, he deserved a wife who could perform that duty. Now Angel's achieved the idyllic nuclear family as a woman's best reward.

The ham-handed errors of a '90s romance writer are mostly forgivable were it not for the fact Rivers co-wrote the screenplay. And what could be a regular quirk of insufficient writing comes into focus when analyzing other films similarly funded by Christian conglomerates and marketed to the evangelical masses: by and large, Christian films further an agenda. Redeeming Love is a banal sermon wrapped within the gauze trappings of a film's exterior. Francine Waters herself said she wants the film "to draw people to Christ."

In contrast, take The Prince of Egypt, Silence, or even Marvel's Daredevil: their goal is to tell a superb story. That involves painting its protagonists as fully formed humans with lived-in experiences, and a myriad of flaws to go around. A character's religion informs their actions and worldviews, absolutely, but it's a singular facet of their personalities — not their defining trait with nothing deeper underneath. The narrative and the characters in Redeeming Love each lack authentic multidimensionality and proper conflict (the basis of all drama), rendering its ideals hollow and tensionless.

The Bible’s themes are incredibly dark and ultimately hopeful but at a cost. As the classic country song goes, God never promised his followers a rose garden. Imagine how compelling Christian movies might be if they reflected reality rather than creating propaganda tools at worst, and substance-light stories at best. It's obvious from the box office success of God's Not Dead and I Can Only Imagine — their flaws aside — that some Christians hunger for quality movies reflecting the tenants of their faith. Instead, we have Redeeming Love. As a film lover, it’s annoying; as an exvangelical, it’s offensive.