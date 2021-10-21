Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for the film adaptation of the best-selling romantic drama novel Redeeming Love. The trailer was also joined by the announcement of the highly anticipated film's release date, with the film premiering in theaters on January 21, 2022.

The 1991 novel by New York Times bestselling author Francine Rivers is set during the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story follows a woman named Angel, played by Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga, Sabrina) who was sold into prostitution as a child. She escapes to California, where she continues to survive through hatred and self-loathing until she meets ​​​​​Michael Hosea, played by Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack). Through their relationship, she discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.

Cowen discussed her love of the character, who she felt immediately drawn to after reading the script: “Angel is an incredibly complex character who, after suffering a lifetime of abuse, empowered by love, claws her way out of a world of human trafficking and into a place of triumph. It is a very inspiring and timeless story.”

Image via BBC

RELATED: 'Prophet' Comic Movie Adaptation in the Works From Jake Gyllenhaal and 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

The movie is written and directed by D.J. Caruso, who Rivers worked very closely with to ensure the screenplay stayed true to the novel's roots. Caruso has covered a range of genres, including thriller with Disturbia, drama with Standing Up, action with I Am Number Four, and action thriller with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. He has also delved into episodic television such as The Shield, Over There, Smallville, and Dark Angel.

Along with Cowen and Lewis, the cast also includes Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Prometheus), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Nina Dobrev (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Vampire Diaries), and Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship, X-Men). “The story is still as relevant today as it was 30 years ago,” said Dane. “It is a story that portrays the battle of light versus dark with unlikely redemption waiting for you at the end.”

Redeeming Love was produced by Cindy Bond of Mission Pictures International, Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures, Michael Scott and Brittany Yost of Pinnacle Peak Pictures, and Vlokkie Gordon of Advantage Entertainment. Rivers serves as an executive producer on the project.

Redeeming Love will release in theaters on January 21, 2022. You can watch the brand new trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Red Stone' Trailer Reveals Neal McDonough and Michael Cudlitz's Action Thriller

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Red Notice' Trailer Delivers Shootouts, Fistfights, and Tons of Explosions Netflix will release the star-studded action movie on November 12.

Read Next