We’ve always said that the only thing better than a Jason Statham movie is a free Jason Statham movie and - somehow, through the madness - Tubi has heard our cries. Ringing in the new year in the most high-octane way imaginable, the platform will welcome the actor’s 2013 feature, Redemption, on December 31. Penned and helmed by Peaky Blinders-creator Steven Knight, in what would serve as the screenwriters' feature-length directorial debut, the movie certainly doesn’t pull the punches from beginning to end, showcasing Knight’s directorial style and voice.

Down on his luck, an ex-Special Forces soldier-turned-fugitive and houseless drunk named Joseph Smith (Statham) finds himself living on the gritty streets of London. It’s here that he befriends Isabel (Victoria Bewick), an equally down and out young woman. The pair soon strike up a friendship, but that bond is shattered one night when they’re attacked by a street gang and separated. Joseph takes cover in an apartment, attempting to dodge his pursuers, while Isabel runs off into the night. Discovering that the owner of the flat won’t be home for several months, Joseph assumes his identity and starts over. Slipping back into old habits, Joseph begins working for a crime syndicate, but when he discovers that the crew may have some ties to Isabel, he gets in deeper, uncovering a brutal truth about a string of missing sex workers in the city.

Filling out the cast of Redemption (known as Hummingbird in territories outside the U.S.), is a lineup that includes Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Agata Buzek (The Hexer and The Revenge), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Christian Brassington (Poldark), Ger Ryan (Dorothy Mills) and Youssef Kerkour (Home).

Steven Knight and Jason Statham’s Chance at Greatness

The same year that Redemption sought the attention of theatergoers, Knight dropped his now timeless series, Peaky Blinders. The rough and tough drama and violence-heavy show features Cillian Murphy in the leading role as crime syndicate leader, Tommy Shelby. But, as it is now ancient history, the face of the title almost turned out very differently. Speaking with The Independent, Knight shared a tale of two male leads. Both were fit to play the role, but only one man could have it. At first, Statham was at the head of the line, with Knight reminiscing about how he "met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason...because physically in the room Jason is Jason." With physicality at the forefront of his mind, Knight ruled Murphy out and was prepared to hire Statham. That is, until the Oppenheimer star sent him a text that read: “Remember, I’m an actor.” At that moment, Knight admits to snapping out of his Statham-obsessed haze and realizing that Murphy could transform himself into the deadly Tommy Shelby at the drop of a hat (pun intended).

To see the role that Statham picked up instead of that of Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby, head to Tubi on December 31, where Redemption will be streaming for free.

Your changes have been saved Redemption Redemption is a drama film directed by Steven Knight, starring Jason Statham as Joey Jones, a former Special Forces soldier living on the streets of London. Haunted by his past and struggling with addiction, Joey assumes a new identity and seeks redemption by helping those in need while trying to evade his own demons. Release Date May 17, 2013 Director Steven Knight Cast Jason Statham , Agata Buzek , Christian Brassington , Vicky McClure , Benedict Wong Runtime 100 Minutes YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82XwtyTU_1k

