“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should,” is something you will not be saying about Reebok’s new collection of Jurassic Park footwear and apparel. We at Collider are thrilled to exclusively unveil a first look at the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection, which reimagines some of Reebok’s most well-known sneakers through the lens of Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 film.

Below you’ll find a bevy of images of the new sneakers and apparel, which includes footwear themed to the Jurassic Park vehicles, Dennis Nedry’s laid-back floral shirt, Dr. Alan Grant’s casual yet composed style (with a nod to his bandana), the Mr. DNA cartoon, the InGen staff uniforms, Dr. Ian Malcolm’s chaos theory, and even a shoe inspired by the Dilophosaurus.

This collection includes not only adult-sized footwear but also two styles (Classic Leather and Zig Dynamica) that are available in grade school, preschool, and infant sizing, as well as complimentary adult’s apparel in unisex sizing. Itching for a Mr. DNA hoodie? Reebok’s got you covered.

And last but not lease there’s an assortment of elevated footwear packaging, with boxes resembling the Jurassic Park toy packaging from 1993 and others drawing on themes ranging from the infamous fake shaving cream can to the cages and padlocks seen in the film.

To celebrate the occasion, Reebok and Universal teamed up to create a parody news report (seen in the video below) that gives an even closer look at the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection as it announces a “partnership” between Reebok and InGen.

Jurassic Park is, quite frankly, one of the best movies ever made, and it’s a testament to the filmmaking that the fandom has only grown stronger over the last 28 years. Plenty of merch has been released in that interim, but this Reebok x Jurassic Park collaboration is hands down one of the best.

The Reebok x Jurassic Park footwear and apparel collection is available on Reebok.com in unisex sizing beginning July 30th. The Dennis Nedry Club C 85 and navy t-shirt will be available exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members.

Peruse some of the collection below, where we’ve included more details (including price) for each item.

Instapump Fury OG

($200, GW0212) – Inspired by the iconic Jurassic Park guest vehicles, this Instapump Fury features a leather collar lining mimicking the SUVs seats and battle damage graphics on the sole and sides. The shoe is finished off with the official mark of Jurassic Park on the legendary pump ball. Available in adult and infant sizing.

Club C 85

($110, GW0213) – The notorious Dennis Nedry makes his mark on the classic Club C from the floral print heel, reminiscent of the first shirt he wears in the film, to the zebra striped pony hair heel cap, which mimics the screensaver on Nedry’s computer. The shoe also features a bright yellow tongue in a rubber raincoat material in remembrance of Nedry’s failed attempt to escape from the island with the stolen dinosaur embryos.

Club C 85

($100, GZ6322) – This Club C is inspired by Dr. Alan Grant in sneaker form with a tan suede upper, bandana collar lining and a denim-colored outsole. While both sockliners match the denim outsole, the right sockliner also features a Velociraptor claw graphic. Available in adult, grade school preschool and toddler/infant sizing.

Classic Leather

($120, GY0570) – Inspired by Dr. Ian Malcolm’s fascination of chaos theory, this

Classic Leather is part simplicity, part utter chaos. The chaotic lateral side of the shoe celebrates Ian Malcolm’s fashion sense and flashy lifestyle with a range of textures and patterns from floral to sabretooth tiger. The more simplistic medial side features the Jurassic Park logo and a brooch jewel detail nodding to the necklace Dr. Malcolm wears throughout the movie.

Zig Devil Kinetica

($140, GY8275) – The contemporary sport-style Zig Kinetica II is redesigned to resemble the park staff’s SUVs. The tongue incorporates leather webbing with details nodding to the vehicle’s rearview mirror and the famed electric fence, as well as a speckled midsole inspired by the high-speed chases through mud.

Club C Legacy

($100, GY0856) – This Club C Legacy pays homage to playful and informative Mr. DNA, the cartoon character that explains the process of recreating dinosaur DNA. The clear TPU outsole reveals a Mr. DNA strand logo on the bottom of the left shoe and a mosquito graphic on the right shoe. The Club C Legacy is finished with a cracked egg collar and bubbled heel.

Jurassic Stomper

($200, GX5412) – Featuring a tough leather and neoprene upper, the Jurassic Stomper is strong enough to hold up to anything InGen workers encounter in the field. The shoe, inspired by the uniforms of the infield InGen staff, includes multiple patches which can be changed out depending upon your division within the morally questionable organization.

Pump Omni Zone II

($200, GY0549) – After combining dinosaur and sneaker DNA, Reebok was able to create a shoe some 65 million years in the making: the Pump Omni Zone II. Inspired by the carnivorous Dilophosaurus, this style-forward shoe features dinosaur graphics on the upper and a nubuck base material with hints of skived leather.

Childrens Classic Leather

Childrens Zig Dynamica

Reebok x Jurassic Park Apparel

