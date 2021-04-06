With Jurassic World: Dominion not due in theaters until June 2022, fans of the franchise may have to turn to an unexpected place to get their Jurassic Park fix: the shoe store. Reebok has just announced their Jurassic Park x Reebok Instapump Fury, set to release this summer. Retailing at $180, these shoes come complete with all the movie-inspired details a fan could ask for.

Evoking the iconic self-driving Ford Explorers from the original Jurassic Park, these shoes pop with high-tech prehistoric theme park energy. While the Instapump technology probably won’t be of much use in outrunning a pack of Velociraptors, the leather liner and special co-branded graphic insole set might just prevent you from stomping around like a T-Rex. Most importantly, these shoes broadcast Jurassic Park fandom loud and clear. If the embossed rubber lettering on the front and rear pulls reads “Reebok Classic” and “Jurassic Park” in that signature Jurassic Park font don’t make that clear, the pump button with the distinctive T-Rex silhouette logo certainly will. Heck, even the tear details on the undercarriage recalls the “Dino-Damage” of Jurassic Park’s classic toys.

RELATED: Sam Neill Marks 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Filming Wrap with a Goodbye Note

All of that throwback energy certainly seems in keeping with Jurassic World: Dominion. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January, director Colin Trevorrow teased how the movie connects back to the original Jurassic Park trilogy. “It’s very much a serialized story,” said Trevorrow, “what was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this.”

Image via Reebok

This won’t be the first branded collaboration for the Reebok Instapump Fury, which previously worked with Pharrell Williams and NIGO’s Billionaire Boys Club for a release in March. Reebok also released a “Women’s Day” collection to coincide with International Women’s Day. The upcoming release of the Jurassic Park designs was likely timed to coincide with the original mid-2021 release date for Jurassic World: Dominion. While COVID concerns delayed the film, Reebok seems committed to the idea that there’s never a bad time to have Jurassic Park in your heart — or on your feet.

The good news is, Dominion seems on track to hit its revised release date of June 10, 2022. Shooting wrapped back in November of 2020, after the production made headlines for its efforts on COVID prevention. And with DreamWorks Animation’s Camp Cretaceous Season 3 set to release on Netflix on May 21, there’s a lot of Jurassic Park to look forward to.

Jurassic World: Dominion will premiere June 10, 2022. The Jurassic Park x Reebok Instapump Fury is expected to drop this summer — stay tuned for further details. Take a closer look at their designs below.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

KEEP READING: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Release Date Delayed — But We've Got a New Poster!

Share Share Tweet Email

Bill Murray Gets Candid on 'Ghostbusters' Sequels, 'Groundhog Day', Working With Wes Anderson & Sofia Coppola and More The accomplished actor also talked about why he hasn't directed more movies and making the jump from improv comedy to film early in his career.

Read Next