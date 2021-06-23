Reebok has unveiled the first new Power Ranger x Reebok shoe collection in a partnership with Hasbro. The collection is based on the characters from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series of the 90s and will include five of the original Power Rangers for each shoe. Characters include Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Megazord, and each shoe will correspond with the respective Power Rangers elements and color.

According to the highlights in the PR, shoes will include Zig Kinetica II Red Ranger ($140) with silver Tyrannosaurus Zord’s teeth, the Nano X1 Black Ranger ($150) which features references to the 90's-era Rangers, Club C Legacy Blue Ranger ($120) that pays homage to the Blue Power Ranger’s work, Freestyle Hi Pink Ranger ($120) which is made exclusively for women, and references to the Pink Ranger’s relationship with the Green Ranger, Club C Yellow Ranger ($100) that pays tribute to Yellow Ranger actress Thuy Trang, and Question Mid Megazord ($180) that features a black and yellow logo on the tongue resembling Zord eyes and V-printed eyelets that emulate Zord teeth.

Aside from each shoe's unique features that make them stand out, one thing they all have in common is a Power Coin, the Power Rangers bolt, and materials inspired by the metallic Zords. Adding to the exciting features of the collection, all six of the shoe boxes will also be constructed to each represent different elements of the Megazord that, once assembled, will create a limited edition Megazord figure akin to the television show model.

The Question Mid Megzord will be available beginning at at 10am EST June 29, 2021 exclusivley at Reebok.com/power_rangers, while the remaining models will be available on the site and additional retailers on the same day. Power Rangers is currently celebrating 28 straight years on the air, with the superheros remaining strong and not slowing down. Power Rangers Dino Fury currently airs on Saturdays at 8 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S and is going on a strong 28th season, so be sure to check it out, and be sure to snag a pair of the new Reebok x Power Rangers shoes! Check out the images below:

