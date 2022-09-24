With the resurgence of romantic comedies in popular discourse, many of rom-com’s biggest names have also returned to the genre. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are the latest stars to answer the call with their upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine. At the ongoing annual Tudum event, Netflix has revealed that the anticipated rom-com is set to drop on February 10, 2023; just in time for Valentine’s day.

Your Place or Mine will star Witherspoon and Kutcher as long-distance best friends whose lives are changed when Witherspoon’s character decides to pursue a lifelong dream and Kutcher’s character volunteers to take care of her teenage son. As rom-coms tend to go, the film will see the two move from being best friends to love interests. Alongside Witherspoon and Kutcher, the film will also star Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett).

Witherspoon and Kutcher are not the only two genre veterans to return to the romantic comedy camp in recent years. Julia Roberts was recently seen in Ticket to Paradise, alongside George Clooney; Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson starred in Marry Me, and Sandra Bullock appeared in The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum, to name a few.

Image via Paramount

Witherspoon is widely known for her work on the Legally Blonde franchise but her notable rom-coms include Just Like Heaven, This Means War, Four Christmases, Home Again, and Sweet Home Alabama. The actress has turned her attention to television in recent years appearing in Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere. Kutcher, also a former genre mainstay, has appeared in Just Married, My Boss’s Daughter, A Lot Like Love, No Strings Attached, and What Happens in Vegas.

Your Place or Mine will be directed by Aline Brosh McKenna who also penned the script. McKenna previously wrote the films We Bought a Zoo, 27 Dresses, The Devil Wears Prada, and co-created Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Considering the applause and commendation of McKenna’s previous works, Your Place or Mine is certainly a must-see when February rolls around. McKenna and Witherspoon will produce the upcoming film alongside Lauren Neustadter, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman.

The upcoming movie will drop on February 10, 2023. While 2023 might seem a little far away, there is no denying that February is the perfect month for release. Watch Witherspoon and Kutcher announce their project below: