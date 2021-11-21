After wrapping up season 2 of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon surely has much more up her sleeve. The actress has paved the way for herself and her Hollywood co-stars to sink their teeth into thought-provoking narratives about strong women in a moment where female leading roles were practically extinct. Although Legally Blonde is arguably her most iconic character to date, Witherspoon has played many other intriguing roles that made us question whether we loved her or hated her to the guts.

Here is a ranking of her best performances on-screen throughout the years and how the characters she has portrayed so far defy stereotypes surrounding motherhood, intellect, and journey to interpersonal healing.

Wild

After Witherspoon had been off the awards circuit for years since her big Oscar win in 2006, she returned more unrecognizable than ever in this remarkable adaptation of the autobiographical novel by Cheryl Strayed. In Wild, Strayed (portrayed by Witherspoon) has just lost her mother and sees her marriage turn into shambles. Without any hope to carry on, she makes the bold decision to hike a thousand miles of the Pacific Crest Trail by herself. What seems like an unprecedented idea becomes a life-changing experience that benefits Strayed’s healing process.

Adopting a serious expression and baggy clothes, Witherspoon delivers her best performance to date here by channeling depression and addiction with overwhelming ease that sets it apart from all her previous work. No wonder she was nominated for a second Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Legally Blonde

20 years might have passed since Legally Blonde’s release, but its lasting impact continues to make it a must see amongst the rom coms. What was supposed to be a cheesy premise about a blonde woman attending Harvard law school to attract her boyfriend back became a stapple for the empowerment that Witherspoon holds outside the big screen with her entrepreneurial mindset. Elle Woods might look naïve with her pink outfits and pet chihuahua under her arm, but she isn’t afraid to prove everyone wrong about her capacity to be a lawyer. Witherspoon embodied the character with so much charm and charisma that it is impossible to not root for her amid the prejudice Woods encounters. No wonder the film is getting a third installment written by Mindy Kaling that will come out in May 2022.

Mud

Before the startling portrayal in Wild, Witherspoon had the chance to give viewers a sneak peak to the incredible talent she had to offer in less glamorous looking scenarios. In Mud, she plays a damsel in distress named Juniper. After Mud (Matthew McConaughey) kills the man who caused Juniper to lose their baby, he becomes a fugitive when the man’s family tries to chase him down. Although Witherspoon’s character doesn’t get as much depth onscreen as her long lost love does, we witness her will to move past all the tragedy she encounters with resilience.

Little Fires Everywhere

Awards season might have laid eyes on Kerry Washington’s brilliant performance as a liberal mother and artist in this Hulu production, but it failed to recognize Witherspoon’s over-the-top performance as the perfectionist Elena Richardson. While she tries to maintain the image of a caring neighbor and shining example of a mother of three, Richardson doesn’t get along with her youngest and often rebellious daughter Izzy (Megan Stott). Although we do get to understand the character’s background and why her relationship is so disruptive, Richardson makes audiences infuriated with her insensitive responses and lifestyle.

Anyone familiar with Witherspoon in flattering roles will find themselves in a crossroads once they witness Elena Richardson in her intolerable behavior. The actress plays the character so well that you will feel like hating her with all your guts.

Walk the Line

This was the performance that blew everyone away and elevated Witherspoon’s name to a whole other level. In Walk the Line, she plays country singer June Carter, who later becomes Johnny Cash’s (Joaquin Phoenix) second wife. Carter is tender and caring, often putting on an entertaining show with her great stage presence. This eventually leads Cash to fall for her, despite having another wife at the time. The two go through many ups and downs throughout their relationship, but her willingness to support Cash in his journey with addiction is what makes audiences to this day love her.

Witherspoon really shined as Carter in the film, since the character was charming and kept Cash on his feet. This memorable performance led to the long-awaited Academy Award, Golden Globe, Bafta, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award wins in 2006.

Election

Tracy Flick had to walk so Elle Woods could run. With an incessant drive to win Class President, Flick does whatever it takes to make herself worthy of votes (and eliminate the competition) even if social studies teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) tries to sabotage her success. This dark comedy accentuates Witherspoon’s ability to play strong-willed characters that simply can’t take no for an answer. She displays this full-well in this 1999 film, and it has become a triumphant segue way to her later projects on tv.

Big Little Lies

Although many would argue that Madelaine MacKenzie is a less extreme version of Elena Richardson, they differ when you add friendship to the mix. While Elena Richardson is sympathetic with her friend Linda McCullough (Rosemarie DeWitt) during the trial in Little Fires Everywhere, it eventually always goes back to her selfish-centered personality. This differs from Mackenzie in Big Little Lies, who is a die-hard friend to Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Jane (Shailene Woodley) during season 1 and ends up on good terms with her ex-husband’s younger wife Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and lawyer Renata (Laura Dern) in season 2. She might be a pain in the ass most of the time, but she values sorority like none other.

The Morning Show

Bradley Jackson is yet another powerful female figure that Witherspoon gets to embody onscreen. A reporter that is unapologetic when it comes to sharing her thoughts, she becomes a rising star online during a public breakdown, which fortunately led her to get the foot in the door to America’s leading news station. Even though the proposition is made after Mitch Kessler’s (Steve Carell) sexual assault scandal was causing implications with Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) future as a news anchor, she quickly finds her place to thrive and make a change.

The Man in the Moon

Last on the list, but no less worthy of acclaim, we have selected Witherspoon’s debut in a feature film. The Man in the Moon was the starting point to a long-lasting and impactful journey for the actress and she really channeled the innocent and laid-back Southern girl vibe as Dani Trant. Once she begins to develop feelings for Court Foster (Jason London), her neighbor, Dani undergoes all sorts of emotions when she finds out that her sister also likes him. This coming-of-age tale was exactly what Witherspoon needed to show everyone what she was capable of doing and why she deserved a chance to continue in the Hollywood industry.

