One of Reese Witherspoon's next roles will be as a cheerleading coach. According to Deadline, Witherspoon will star in the upcoming Prime Video comedy series All Stars, where she will play a former cheerleader, who is able to con her way into teaching cheerleading at a school in England. Throughout the series, she shows the team of cheerleaders, as well as herself, how to be an all star. She will also be an executive producer for the series, along with Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter.

All Stars is inspired by the story of Andrea Kulberg, an American woman who taught cheerleading to teenagers in the United Kingdom. The series was created by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will also be the showrunner. She will also direct the multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot, as well as be an executive producer through her banner Lean Machine. Brosh McKenna previously worked with Witherspoon on the Netflix film Your Place or Mine, which is scheduled to be released next year.

"Reese is my longtime hero and I'm so thrilled we got to go from making a movie together to this fantastic TV opportunity, brought to me by her and the iconic Lauren Neustadter," said Brosh McKenna about the series. "So excited to bring this world and these characters to life! The folks at Amazon have already been so enthusiastic and supportive, I'm very excited to join their roster of talent."

Prime Video has given All Stars a two-season straight-to-series order. "I've been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time," Witherspoon said about the series. "When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can't wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled."

No potential date has been announced for when All Stars will premiere on Prime Video. Witherspoon's and Brosh McKenna's previous collaboration, Your Place or Mine, is scheduled to be released on Netflix on February 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Witherspoon on Season 2 of her other series, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, below: