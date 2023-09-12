The Big Picture Reese Witherspoon's portrayal of Annette in Cruel Intentions is far from the innocent role she often plays, showing a quiet conviction and self-belief.

Witherspoon's character, Annette, balances kindness with integrity, disarming the manipulative Sebastian with her sincerity and winning him over eventually.

Annette's principled actions disrupt the cold-hearted ways of Kathryn and Sebastian, highlighting Witherspoon's refreshing performance that combines innocence with empowerment.

Reese Witherspoon is recognizable for her work in bubbly and spirited roles, but one performance in particular has been grossly overlooked over the years. Her role as Annette in the 1999 cult hit Cruel Intentions has surprising nuance and depth in a film that cynically parades the diabolical step-siblings Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) as they make cruel bets to use and abuse those around them for their own pleasure. Based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos De Laclos, and due to see a television reboot on Amazon Prime Video, Cruel Intentions may follow Kathryn and Sebastian's unholy schemes, but Witherspoon as Annette provides a sunny yet grounded breath of fresh air. Ahead of The Morning Show's third series, which stars Witherspoon alongside Jennifer Aniston, here's why we loved the diverse actor in the fan-favorite '90s movie.

Reese is Not Just an Innocent Face in 'Cruel Intentions'

Yes, it is undeniable that Reese Witherspoon is bright-eyed and fresh-faced in Cruel Intentions, which marked one of her earlier roles as a younger actress. But here she is no ingénue, and she portrays Annette with a quiet conviction and self-belief. This leads the underestimated character to win over the unsuspecting, serial womanizer Sebastian, who has been tasked with seducing her as part of his bet with Kathryn in this scandalous teen thriller. From the start, she is wise to Sebastian's ways, and she repeatedly voices her reservations, standing up for herself when required. Satisfyingly, she is not easily manipulated and returns his smart assertions with confident rebuttals. It is refreshing to witness such a self-possessed young female character, and this is carried with ease by Witherspoon, who calmly and deftly as Annette responds to Sebastian's repeated impertinence.

Furthermore, while Annette is clear-sighted in her rejection of Sebastian's falsehoods, she is not against entertaining romance or becoming intimate. Witherspoon presents a fully-fleshed character, one who is willing to take a risk while fully remaining herself. Witherspoon is charming in this role, toeing the line between harboring wariness against Sebastian and allowing herself to become hopeful of romance.

Kindness Is Key for Witherspoon's Annette

Despite the character's fortitude against Sebastian, it is her disarming kindness and authenticity that wins Sebastian around eventually. Reese Witherspoon's embodiment of Annette's sweetness without being saccharine -- and goodness without being self-righteous or dull -- fleshes out a multi-layered and well-rounded character while making her highly likable to the audience. Witherspoon gives a refreshingly sincere rendition of Annette, who gives Sebastian the courtesy and respect that, for the most part, he doesn't deserve. She makes it believable that Annette would give the notorious Sebastian, whose awful reputation preceded him, a chance. Although she never plays it naively, her character is always hopeful whilst remaining honest with Sebastian, inviting him to be truly vulnerable for the first time. Witherspoon's bubbly and trusting portrayal is the necessary antidote to Sebastian and Kathryn's cynical manipulations of those around them, giving the film its soul and moral compass.

At the end of the movie, Sebastian has a change of heart and decides to come clean to Annette, gifting her with a diary containing his and Kathryn's darkest secrets and shadiest schemes. He then fully secures his redemption by heroically sacrificing himself for Annette in oncoming traffic. While Sebastian has now been transformed into a martyr, Kathryn maintains her pernicious, bitter, and sexually manipulative ways. To confront this, Annette takes justice into her own hands, printing copies of Sebastian's tell-all diary. During their exchange in the girl's bathroom ahead of this final reveal, Witherspoon delivers a cool and collected performance, her character not yet disclosing to Kathryn what she knows, while letting the audience in on her plan. Her justice is swift, focused, and neat in its execution, proving to be as uncomplicated as her personality.

Witherspoon's performance is refreshing for a female character, as it balances innocence with empowerment and kindness with integrity. Annette's principled actions throughout the film derail Kathryn and Sebastian's cold-hearted way of life and conclude the film with her uniquely clear view of morality and her strong sense of self. It is hard to imagine this role being fulfilled so effectively without Witherspoon's invigoratingly progressive take, which surely makes it her most underrated movie performance.