A reimagination of children’s fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears is in works at Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Harden’s production company Hello Sunshine in partnership with Build-A-Bear Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed. The movie is described as a modern take on the classic tale which showcases the titular character as a “powerful female protagonist.”

Though the British fairy tale has many versions, Goldilocks and the Three Bears essentially tells the story of a young girl Goldilocks, who wanders far from her home and stumbles upon the house of the three bears –Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear – in the jungle. Tired and sleepy she then makes herself comfortable in their home, first sitting in all their chairs and tasting all of their porridge, then lying in all of their beds. It’ll be interesting to see how the new movie which is aimed at a young audience reimagines the young Goldilocks as well as the three bears.

The movie marks the first feature from Hello Sunshine’s kids and animation division while Build-A-Bear has previously produced several feature-length films such as Honey Girls, Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO. Expressing her excitement over the first-ever collaboration, Hello Sunshine’s Claire Curley revealed that the studios are eager “to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences.”

Image via Usborne Picture Books

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’ Sets Release Date

In the recent past fans have demanded for reimagined versions of the classic fairy tales that suit modern reality. Many upcoming features like the Halle Bailey-led The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Snow White, which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, have promised to deliver modernity with its diverse casting and story approach. Goldilocks has also seen many interpretations in various forms of media right from literary pieces to animated features. Speaking of the concept Build-A-Bear Workshop president-CEO Sharon Price John, said of the project, “You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept.” Further adding, “We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them.”

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s head of kids and animation, Curley, will executive produce Goldilocks and the Three Bears alongside Build-A-Bear’s Sharon Price John and Foundation Media Partners’ Patrick Hughes.

No further details about the movie have been revealed yet, meanwhile, you can check out our conversation with Witherspoon below: