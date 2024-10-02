A new Harlan Coben project is on the way, and he's got an unexpected collaborator on the project in the shape of Reese Witherspoon. The pair will be writing a new book together, described as a suspense thriller, in what will be Witherspoon's writing debut and is also based on her own original idea. In addition to writing and publishing the novel, a screen adaptation is also in development.

Witherspoon is no stranger to the world of books, either. Her media brand, Hello Sunshine, launched in 2016 and includes the successful Reese’s Book Club, which has championed novels that went on to achieve huge success, like Daisy Jones & the Six, Little Fires Everywhere, and From Scratch.

Alongside his success as a bestselling author, Coben has also taken on the role of creator and executive producer for numerous television series, including Netflix adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Hold Tight, and The Woods. Additionally, he brought his work to Prime Video with the series adaptation of Shelter. Looking ahead, Coben has more upcoming projects in the pipeline, with Missing You and Run Away set to arrive on Netflix, as well as Lazarus on Prime Video.

What Did Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben Have to Say?

Witherspoon said in a statement, “To say I am a fan of Harlan’s body of work is a massive understatement… the fact that he found my idea for this thriller intriguing enough to want to partner with me on it as co-author is a dream becoming a reality. Scheming with Harlan on how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and complex narrative twists and turns has already been more fun than I can describe. I can’t wait for everyone to read what we have been imagining.”

“I’ve been a huge Reese Witherspoon fan for years,” Coben said. “Be it acting, producing, creating and even book-club selecting, Reese’s instincts about storytelling across all media are unrivaled. Once we began discussing her idea, there was no turning back. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure joy and so creatively rewarding. I could not be more excited about putting this novel out into the world.”

Ben Sevier, President & Publisher of Grand Central Publishing, added:

“Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben working together is a powerhouse collaboration that I wouldn’t have dared to dream up. These two masters each possess a virtuoso command of character and an unrivaled reputation for suspense storytelling — across screen and page — and jaws hit the floor as they described their incredible idea to the publishing team at Grand Central. It is clear that their book will be supercharged by the combination of their enormous storytelling gifts. I am incredibly proud that these two authors chose GCP to shepherd their book into the world.”

Witherspoon and Coben’s book will be published in Fall 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the screen adaptation.