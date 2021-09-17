With The Morning Show returning with new episodes today on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Reese Witherspoon about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. During the interview, she talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, if she views Billy Crudup’s character (Cory Ellison) as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week, how she prepares for filming a really emotional scene, and more. In addition, Witherspoon discusses the status of The Morning Show Season 3 and how they’re trying to figure out the big topic they want to cover.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

The Morning Show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Watch what Reese Witherspoon had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Reese Witherspoon

What can she tease fans about The Morning Show Season 2?

Does she view Billy Crudup’s character Corey as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week?

How does she like to prepare for a really emotional scene?

What is the status of Season 3 and how they are trying to figure out what is the big topic they want to cover.

