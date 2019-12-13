Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Gets Release Date

0

Hulu announced today that its new series, Little Fires Everywhere, will premiere on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the series looks to be a tense thriller about obsession and dangerous relationships.

This marks the third prestige series for Witherspoon, who has garnered much acclaim for her performances in Big Little Lies and 2019’s The Morning Show, for which she was Golden Globe-nominated for earlier this week. As for Washington, it’s return to the series format. She’s best known for her work on Scandal, for which her role as Olivia Pope was Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated.

Here’s an official synopsis of Little Fires Everywhere:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Joining Witherspoon and Washington in the cast are Joshua Jackson (The Affair), Rosemarie DeWitt (Your Sister’s Sister), Jade Pettyjohn (The Righteous Gemstones), Jordan Elsass (Reagan: From Movie Star to President), Gavin Lewis (Prince of Peoria), Lexi Underwood (Family Reunion), and Huang Lu (Suburban Birds).

With The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock seeing success these past few years, Hulu is hoping Little Fires Everywhere could be their next big hit. And it’s got the talent to get it there, provided it finds an audience.

The series is executive produced by Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (The Morning Show), Pilar Savone (Five Points), Liz Tigelaar (Casual) and Lynn Shelton (Your Sister’s Sister). Ng, the book’s author, will also serve as a producer.

You can check out the short date announcement teaser below.