With the recent revival of rom-com titles, streaming hubs are itching to hop on the love train. It's hard to beat the legacy left behind by classics in the genre like When Harry Met Sally and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; however, some films manage to breathe new life into these tropes, while others fall into the trap of predictability. The latter is true for Prime Video's newest number-one rom-com, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell.

Directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, You’re Cordially Invited has entered the romance realm with a hilarious story about a chaotic double-booked wedding. On paper, the promising movie is essentially Bride Wars without the best friend catfights, but unfortunately, the execution succumbs to the very clichés it initially seems to poke fun at. What begins as a silly, haphazard wedding comedy quickly transforms into a stereotypical rom-com, complete with forced emotional beats, rushed resolutions, and an all-too-predictable romantic outcome.

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Lack Chemistry in ‘You’re Cordially Invited'

Romantic comedies have a long history of following certain familiar beats—meet-cutes, misunderstandings, grand gestures, and happily-ever-afters. These tropes are a guilty pleasure fans have enjoyed for decades, especially during the early 2000s era. But the key to a blockbuster rom-com with lasting appeal is the characters' comedic timing and undeniable chemistry. You're Cordially Invited marks the first cinematic collaboration between Witherspoon and Ferrell since their appearance together on SNL in 2001. Witherspoon also revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she waited to work with him for over 20 years, so when the opportunity presented itself, she was all in. Both actors have a lengthy history in the limelight as seasoned comedians, and their presence in the film is undoubtedly one of the biggest pulls. The characters couldn't be more opposite—one playing an outgoing, single dad and the other an uptight reality TV producer—which makes their initial encounter on the island the perfect setup for disaster.

The film starts off strong with witty, Gen Z dialogue that feels playful, setting the stage for a modern, light romance. However, as the film progresses, it falls into the very conventions it initially appears to mock. Invited begins relying heavily on rom-com clichés that have been used time and time again. One of the biggest offenders is the classic “misunderstanding” trope—where an out-of-context situation triggers a wedding war. The first half cleverly utilizes Witherspoon and Ferrell's comedic charm by turning up the heat on their "rivalry" dynamic as they fight to host the perfect wedding. In this sense, there is very little "sexual" connection between these two "single" characters, who have nothing in common.

Leaving more than forty minutes of plot left to fill, the wedding conflict ends much too fast for the story to even fully take advantage of their oil-and-water spark. Why end the drama so early when the movie is explicitly supposed to be just that—a wedding feud? Jim is just a nervous dad worrying about his daughter's future, while Witherspoon plays Margot, a workaholic, loyal sister in need of family validation. Teasing a romantic connection between two characters who work better as friends rather than forcing them to become enemies-to-lovers reads lazy. This is a big trap that ruins their relationship, including the over-the-top grand gesture that somehow fixes everything at the last minute.

‘You’re Cordially Invited’s Rushed Ending Pushes Predictable Rom-Com Clichés