The ripple effect of the pandemic is still being felt across the entertainment industry as Cineworld Group, the British entertainment conglomerate that is the world's second-largest cinema chain, with operations across 10 countries, has officially filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Cineworld Group is the parent company of Regal Cinemas, its primary brand in the United States.

The news comes with little surprise, as the company had last month communicated its financial struggles and said it was considering the option of bankruptcy to help it restructure its books and hopefully return to operating as a profitable business. The group's Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said in a statement about the filing:

“The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point. This latest process is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our financial position and is in pursuit of a de-leveraging that will create a more resilient capital structure and effective business.”

On a brighter note, Cineworld Group would continue to operate its theaters as usual thanks to $1.94 billion received in bankruptcy loans from its current lenders. It has also promised that the new developments will not impose a "significant impact upon its employees," thus massive layoffs are not to be expected. However, the company has noted that its shareholders could take the biggest hit. Cineworld had last month seen its share value plunge by 80% in late August and by another 20% just a few days later. Paramount on its financial reorganization plan which it hopes would get it out of bankruptcy by the first quarter of 2023 is renegotiating more beneficial real estate lease terms with US landlords.

Top Gun Maverick might have jetted off to incredibly high altitudes in terms of box office numbers, breaking and setting new records on its route, but unfortunately, the success of the Tom Cruise cloud adventure does not represent the full picture of the financial state of cinemas, as evident in Cineworld's financial woes. The success of Maverick and recent blockbusters such as Jurassic World Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru had reignited the hopes of cinema operators that the gloomy days were numbered but unfortunately, the party didn't last long enough to make a significant impact on business. To add to that, there has been an insufficient release of tentpole projects into the market, which is also linked to the pandemic as it forced delays in filming. Having streaming giants around as market competitors also does not help.

Cineworld Group resumed operating its cinemas in April 2021 after the pandemic-induced closure. By the close of the business in 2021, the company reported $8.9 billion in net debt with revenue totaling $1.8 billion -- a far cry from the $4.4 billion recorded in the pre-pandemic year 2019. The company has said it might explore bankruptcy options to include other territories other than the US.