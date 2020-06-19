Following AMC’s Turnaround, Regal Cinemas Will Now Also Require Guests to Wear Masks

In what will hopefully be a dominoes situation, Regal Cinemas announced today that when it reopens its theaters on July 10th, it will require all guests to wear masks. Disposable masks will be made available as needed, but at this point you likely already have a mask or two of your own. If not, I’d suggest getting one—this is our new normal.

The decision comes in the wake of AMC Theaters reversing course after receiving intense backlash for saying it decided not to make masks required so as to not get into a “political conversation.” Which is insane, because wearing a mask is a health decision, not a political one. AMC then announced today it will now require guests to wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at their theaters.

This is a good thing. The data shows the best thing one can do to decrease risk of infection spread of COVID-19 is wear a mask. And given that most spread has been happening when large groups gather in contained spaces for extended periods of time (like in a movie theater!), this is an absolute necessity as theater chains begin to reopen their doors in July.

Now it’s on Cinemark, the next major chain, to make a decision. Their current policy is not to require the wearing of a mask, but it’ll be interesting to see if they also change their mind in the wake of AMC and Regal’s decisions. Here’s hoping.

