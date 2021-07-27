Page is also signed on for' 'The Grey Man' from the Russo brothers and 'Dungeons & Dragons.'

Regé-Jean Page, who made fans swoon as the dashing duke in Netflix's Bridgerton, has come aboard to star in and executive produce Paramount's reboot of The Saint. Meanwhile, playwright and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah has been brought in to write a new draft of the script for the adventure thriller. This is Page’s second project with Paramount following the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy will be producing the reboot, as well as Robert Evans, who died in 2019 and will receive a posthumous credit.

The Saint is based on the early 20th-century adventure novels by Leslie Charteris that featured a mysterious man named Simon Templar taking down criminals. The character proved quite popular, appearing in comics, serials, and, of course, movies and television. Before he was James Bond, Roger Moore starred in the 1960s British TV series, while Val Kilmer starred in Paramount’s 1997 film The Saint.

Page’s work as Bridgerton's heartthrob, Simon Basset made him one of Hollywood’s most popular (and charming) actors, with legions of fans disappointed when it was revealed that he won't appear in Season Two of Bridgerton. It's a huge tragedy indeed, but fortunately, Page is making up for it with plenty of other promising new roles.

Since his rise in Hollywood, he lined up roles in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, as well as Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie. The Saint would be Page's first time headlining a studio feature.

While it's unclear when we can expect Page's The Saint to come out, Bridgerton fans are sure to be excited that more Page is on the way.

