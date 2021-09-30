After winning everyone's hearts on the first season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is continuing to add to his upcoming film slate. The actor will be teaming up with the award-winning creator of Fargo, Noah Hawley, for a currently untitled heist movie that will come from Netflix and the Russo Brothers' production company AGBO. According to Deadline, the film is an original idea from Hawley, but plot details are currently unknown.

Hawley is writing and directing as well as producing the film for 26 Keys while Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca are producing for AGBO. Page is also serving as executive producer with Angela Russo-Otstot. Netflix and AGBO previously joined forces to bring us the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction in 2020, for which Joe Russo wrote the script, with a sequel currently in the works at the streamer.

"AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire,” Larocca said in a provided statement. "We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page."

Page has remained busy since leaving Bridgerton after the end of Season 1, joining the cast of another AGBO project The Gray Man, which also includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. That film, which is reportedly expected to be the most expensive ever made for Netflix, wrapped production early last month. In addition, Page will star with Chris Pine in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and has been cast to lead a reboot of The Saint.

Hawley, meanwhile, has made headlines recently for taking on the Alien franchise, as he's currently in the process of working on a TV series for FX, where he serves as showrunner, head writer, and executive producer. Alien director Ridley Scott will also executive produce the show, which is estimated to premiere sometime in 2023.

