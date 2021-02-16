Everything's coming up Regé-Jean Page. This week, Page was confirmed as the newest cast member of Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons movie. Things have been positively popping off in Dungeons & Dragons-related news lately. Over the last month, we've learned that a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV show penned by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad is in the works. Even better, earlier this month it was announced Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith were joining the Dungeons & Dragons movie, which will be led by Chris Pine. The movie will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also wrote the most recent draft of the Dungeons & Dragons script.

News of Page's casting comes via The Hollywood Reporter. It's still unclear what role Page will play (as is the case with the rest of the cast) or what the movie's plot will be. We may not know much about the Dungeons & Dragons movie, but Page's casting announcement helps set the bar of expectations more firmly in place. Page brings serious star power to the table and, as such, will no doubt be able to hold his own opposite Pine. The Bridgerton star is also no stranger to inhabiting period-specific settings or working within a genre-specific story, which means he should have the advantage when it comes to performing in a Dungeons & Dragons movie. The Dungeons & Dragons movie could also be a proving ground for Page as the actor's star continues to rise and he takes on bigger projects.

Image via Netflix

Page is staying booked and busy following the premiere of Bridgerton on Netflix in December 2020. Over the Valentine's Day weekend, we reported Page would be making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on February 20 with musical guest Bad Bunny. And, although Bridgerton Season 2 is definitely happening, Page's casting in Dungeons & Dragons raises the question of the actor's involvement in the new season. Nothing has been confirmed regarding the filming schedule for Dungeons & Dragons, so it is possible Page could do both, even though he and co-star Phoebe Dynevor will no longer be the leads. Keep your fingers crossed because the more places we get to watch Page do his thing, the better.

Bridgerton Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix and Season 2 is coming soon. For more, see our picks for the most romantic shows on Netflix right now and check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Greenlights Its Own Britney Spears Doc Following Success of 'Framing Britney Spears' The conversation around Britney Spears will continue.