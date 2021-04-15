Fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton have been reeling ever since the show confirmed that Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for Season 2. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers reacted to the outcry that followed, and to clarify some of the questions that have come up in the wake of that announcement.

The wide-ranging interview, which covers everything from Bridgerton’s success to the struggles of collaborating remotely during the pandemic, marks the first time Rhimes has commented publicly on Page’s departure. Rhimes is no stranger to breaking hearts, having killed off her share of beloved characters on shows like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, but she was still surprised at the reaction to the announcement:

“I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while. Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive! [Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job—every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance. I don’t know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book [in the Bridgerton series] is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo? I mean, really: What would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. And so yeah, I was like, whoa!”

As the second season moves on to focus on the eldest Bridgerton’s romantic exploits, there simply wouldn’t be much room for Page’s dreamy Duke of Hastings. For that reason, Page was only contracted for the first season, which he reiterated when he commented on his departure earlier this month, saying, “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes.”

Page’s dance card is currently quite full, including roles in Paramount’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons, and the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, and Rhimes later clarified that the actor had been invited to return for a Season 2 cameo. Beers was quick to add how pleased she and Rhimes are that fans grew so attached to the character. “It’s delightful that fans were so invested in his character, and he’s a wonderful actor and a terrific guy. I just want to say that. Okay? He is.”

Season 2 of Bridgerton, which is produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland, is in pre-production and is expected to begin filming soon. The series has already been renewed through Season 4. Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

