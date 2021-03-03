Bridgerton sensation Regé-Jean Page will join Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Russo brothers' spy thriller The Gray Man, which is expected to bow on Netflix next year.

Deadline reports that Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard have also joined the starry cast, which includes Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters and veteran Indian actor Dhanush.

Gosling stars as the title character, a freelance assassin named Court Gentry who finds himself hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Character details were not revealed, but Page certainly looks like he'd make a good spy (perhaps he'll be cast as the next James Bond?) and I'd like to see him get his hands dirty in The Gray Man, which is expected to boast large-scale action scenes given its hefty budget -- reportedly the largest in Netflix's history, though I'm still not sure I trust the streamer's math on The Irishman.

Frequent Marvel scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently did a polish on the Russo brothers' script, which is based on the 2009 book by Mark Greaney. Joe and Anthony Russo will produce under their AGBO banner along with Mike Larocca, as well as Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum. The Russos' longtime first assistant director Chris Castaldi will also produce The Gray Man, which is gearing up to finally start production in Los Angeles following several pandemic-related delays.

Though the Russos' latest film, Cherry, will premiere on Apple TV+ next week, the siblings have a history with Netflix thanks to the Chris Hemsworth hit Extraction and the foreign-language thriller Mosul. I fully expect The Gray Man to set viewing records for the streamer, given the star power on display here.

Page is red-hot following the success of Bridgerton, which was allegedly viewed by 82 million households within its first 28 days of release on Netflix. Since then, Page has hosted Saturday Night Live and booked a significant role alongside Chris Pine in Paramount's untitled Dungeons & Dragons movie. Meanwhile, Thornton recently wrapped Season 4 of his Amazon series Goliath, and Woodard is coming off an acclaimed turn in the indie drama Clemency. She'll soon be seen opposite Kevin Hart in Sony's dramedy Fatherhood.

