Regina Hall is an extremely talented actress known fondly for her side-splitting comedic work. From Scary Movie to Shaft, Hall has been part of some iconic ensembles and worked alongside a plethora of Hollywood's biggest names. One of her more underrated works came in 2019, where she joined forces with Issa Rae and Marsai Martin in the fantasy comedy, Little. Well, if you're a fan of Hall and are yet to see the Tina Gordon-directed flick, fear not, as Little will arrive on Netflix on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Earning a respectable $49 million from a reported budget of just $20 million, Little was a fair success at the 2019 Box Office, even accumulating another $2.7 million in later home markets. Sadly, the movie earned less respect from critics, with the blow of a 49% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes softened somewhat by an audience rating of 61%. For those who have yet to see Little, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever -- if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem."

What Are Regina Hall's Best Movies?

Close

The Washington-born Hall has had an incredible rise throughout the 21st century, earning a die-hard fanbase thanks to a consistent rate of top comedic performances. After starring in a commercial at the age of 26, Hall caught the acting bug and soon found herself breaking into the industry with a bang thanks to her role as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise. Since then Hall hasn't looked back, with notable roles coming in the likes of Law Abiding Citizen, Death at a Funeral, About Last Night, Girls Trip, Shaft, and, most recently, alongside Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time. In 2025, Hall is set to appear alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio in Paul Thomas Anderson's, The Battle of Baktan Cross.

Hall's work has totaled just over $1.9 billion at the worldwide Box Office, with her most successful appearance to date still coming back in her breakout role, with Scary Movie earning $277 million worldwide. Not just a high achiever at the Box Office, Hall has also been recognized with many awards, including a 2005 San Diego Film Festival win for Best Actress in Danika; Winning three awards and earning plenty of other nominations for 2018's Support the Girls; Earning the Newport Beach Film Festival Spotlight Award in 2022, and, most recently, being honored for her life's work in 2022 by the San Diego Film Festival.

Regina Hall's Little will be available to stream on Netflix on December 1. Make sure you stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates.