While working on her Master's degree in journalism from NYU, Regina Hall's path forward became less clear after the sudden death of her father. Hall, a person with a thirst for knowledge of any kind, packed up her degrees and headed for Hollywood. Following a few small TV parts, Hall proved that her on-screen light was a beacon as a stripper named Candy in the 1999 film The Best Man. From there, the actor landed her breakout role as Brenda Meeks in the Wayans Brother's horror movie spoof, Scary Movie.

Hall was cast in David E. Kelley's primetime hit dramedy Ally McBeal, followed by memorable TV turns on Key & Peele and Insecure. Between starring in the Scary Movie sequels and co-hosting the Oscars, Hall offered her services in the films About Last Night, The Hate U Give, and Master, to name a few. Prolific filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson recognized Hall's ability and unmistakable presence, casting her in his upcoming (unnamed) film. While fans wait patiently for more Regina Hall projects, here is some of her best film and television work.

10 'People Places Things' (2015)

Character Played: Diane

Graphic novelist Will Henry (Jemaine Clement) grapples with the loss of his marriage and the sudden role of a single parent to two young daughters. Will's art student, Kat (Jessica Williams), sets him up on a date with her mother, Diane (Hall). Unimpressed with his choice of career and parenting style, the pair don't hit it off but later find themselves drawn to each other. However, Will's wishy-washy ex-wife, Charlie (Stephanie Allynne), resurfaces to muddy romantic waters.

The 2015 comedy People Places Things further proved that Hall didn't need top billing to make an impact on a movie. As Kat's mother, Diane, Hall portrayed a woman with high standards and an even higher emotional defense wall. Clement is fantastic (duh), but when paired with Hall's layered depiction of a single mother repeatedly scorned, the balance is beautiful. The film is funny, relatable, and grounded by Hall in a brilliant (albeit brief), understated performance.Watch on Amazon

9 'Black-ish' (2016-17)

Character Played: Black Nanny/Vivian

Parents Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) diligently search for an adequate nanny for their household, finding a winner in Vivian (Hall). Wowing the couple with her mac n' cheese prowess and hair-braiding skills, Vivian, also called Black Nanny, arrived with some disadvantages. Uncomfortable guilt due to the fiscal disparity between Vivian and the Johnsons emerges, in addition to murky employee/employer boundaries.

Hall guest starred on the hit ABC comedy Black-ish in the episodes "Black Nanny," "Super Rich Kids," and the season three episode "Maternity." Vivian travels via public transport and can only afford to buy one new pair of shoes annually. She works for a family led by a foreign car-driving sneakerhead, which leads to introspection and hilarity in Hall's capable hands. The Primetime Emmy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning sitcom featured a who's who of comedic guest stars. However, Hall's portrayal of Black Nanny/Vivian lingered long after she boarded the last bus home.

8 'The Best Man/Holiday/The Final Chapters' (1999--2022)

Character Played: Candace

Image via Peacock

In The Best Man, Hall pranced onto the screen and lost articles of clothing as Candace "Candy" Sparks, a bachelor party stripper. Hall was so captivating as Candace that the character returned with a more substantial role in the sequel and box office smash, The Best Man Holiday. Writer/Director Malcolm D. Lee's bonded group delves deeper into the complexities of long-term friendship and enduring love in the holiday classic. After packing up the mistletoe and going their separate ways, the ensemble with a textured past reunites in The Best Man: The Final Chapters one last time.

From a minor tantalizing turn in The Best Man, Hall parlayed her particular brand of charm into a fully realized character integral to the cast. Murch (Harold Perrineau) fell hard for Candace as audiences mirrored his adoration when introduced to Hall. Through chaos and scandal, Candace emerged with humility and resolve, confirming Murch was right to choose her over Shelby. Lee was also correct in his assertion that Hall deserved to be seen. The Best Man series might be nearing its end, but Hall's career caught the bouquet and sent a Save the Date inviting fans to her next endeavor.

7 'Death at a Funeral' (2010)

Character Played: Michelle

Neil LaBute's 2010 remake of Frank Oz's 2007 film of the same name, Death at a Funeral, featured a cast of marquee performers. Aaron (Chris Rock) and his wife Michelle (Hall) play hosts at Aaron's father's funeral and contend with entitled guests, hallucinogenic drug use, and extortion in this outrageous comedy. Mourners gather to pay respects while explosive secrets haunt from beyond the grave.

An ensemble littered with iconic comedians like Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, and Rock is bound to generate laughs, regardless of the circumstances (a funeral). Hall is perfectly cast as Rock's supportive wife and flourishes in the supportive comedic role. Rather than intimidate or diminish, Hall's talent is heightened by the presence of legendary stand-up performers. Roger Ebert considered the remake superior to its predecessor, and Hall is partly responsible for the high praise. Who says you can't bring popcorn to a funeral?

6 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' (2022)

Character Played: Trinitie Childs

Image via Peacock

The movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary depicting the demise of a megachurch after its pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), is accused of several counts of deviant behavior. His wife, the First Lady of Wander to Greater Paths congregation, Trinitie Childs (Hall), is unwavering in her devotion to her philandering, Prada-clad husband. As the documentary cameras roll, audiences learn the holy pair have wandered from their original faith-based plan in exchange for extreme excess and a dwindling flock.

Though the title might suggest a lighter, comedic romp, the film is a satire of the highest caliber. Brown is excellent, but Hall capitalizes on an opportunity to shine as the dutiful Christian wife confronted with her uncomfortable reality. As Trinitie Childs, Hall filters through pride, ignorance, desperation, and discovery in an acting masterclass worthy of a larger audience. Anyone requiring additional evidence of Hall's range and capability should look no further. Honk for Hall!

5 'Nine Perfect Strangers' (2021)

Character Played: Carmel

image via Hulu

Nine strangers arrive at Tranquillum House, a wellness center promoting healing, for a 10-day exclusive retreat. The mysterious figure in charge, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), administers unauthorized microdoses of hallucinogens to the participants, with mixed results. Everyone involved harbors a weighty secret, and as the truth unfolds, so does surprise catharsis.

Masha is an enigmatic figure, but when Hall enters the frame as Carmel Schneider, an air of mystery and a current of danger follow. At first mild-mannered and reserved, Hall plays the single mother of four with a slow-burning fever viewers won't soon forget. The actor's versatile range is showcased in a role (and voice) unlike anything she's ever done. Must see Hall TV.