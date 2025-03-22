Regina Hall is excited for fans to see her in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film, One Battle After Another. The adventure drama and thriller explores what happens when an evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, forcing a group of ex-revolutionaries to reunite to rescue one of their own daughters.

Prior to the teaser trailer's release, details of the highly anticipated film were largely kept under wraps. All that was known about the film is that it would mark PTA’s most expensive directed project to date, estimated to cost between $100-$140 million, and Hall got a coveted role. In a recent chat with Collider, she spoke about the film being complete and what she’s happy for viewers to see.

Oh yea, it's wrapped. I am really excited for everybody to see it. PTA always makes something unique. He always makes something unique and different and it’s always in his voice, but it's a stand alone and. It's great. The entire cast is great. So, I'm excited for it to come out.

Also in the film are legends Sean Pean and Leonardo DiCaprio, who emerge with guns blazing in the trailer for the film. Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro also star in the film. The Warner Bros. film was originally slated for release on August 8, but on March 20, the studio pushed the release to September 16.

Regina Hall Is Only Interested in Projects That Challenge Her