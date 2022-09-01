They also have some fun talking about Emmy’s, how they prepped for this project, and what you should watch if you’ve never seen their work.

With writer-director Adamma Ebo’s Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. opening in theaters and streaming on Peacock starting tomorrow, I recently spoke to Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown about making the satirical comedy. In the film, Hall plays Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch that once served tens of thousands of people. But after a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), forced the church to temporarily close, Trinitie struggles to contain the fallout, as they both try to rebuild their congregation and church. The film was initially created as a short back in 2018 by sisters Adamma and Adanne Ebo.

During the interview, Hall and Brown talked about why they wanted to be part of the project, how the film critiques the church but from a place of love, what it was like preparing for their roles, if it was harder to learn their lines or the lyrics to “Knuck If You Buck,” praise miming, and what someone should watch if they’ve never seen their work.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was produced by Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59% with Amanda Crichlow; alongside Adamma and Adanne Ebo; Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper; Rowan Riley; Kara Durrett; and Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and further down is exactly what we talked about and the trailer.

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown