Regina King is directing again! The long-time actress and Academy Award winner is sitting on the director’s chair for the first time since she made her big-screen directing debut with One Night in Miami… King is teaming up with David E. Kelley, and they are set to adapt the best-selling novel The Man in Full, by author Tom Wolfe. Set in Atlanta, the story follows different characters as they try to capitalize on a real estate mogul’s bankruptcy and subsequent downfall. The series found its home on Netflix.

The streaming giant ordered six one-hour episodes for the limited series, and King is set to direct half of them (namely, the first three). This means that she will work closely with Kelley to bring the characters and the story to life, setting the tone and rhythm of the series for other directors to follow up.

Kelley himself will be the showrunner and writer for The Man in Full, while also serving as executive producer. He’s been on a winning streak adaptation-wise, as he brought to our screens several other series adapted from best-selling novels such as Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing and surprise hit Big Sky at ABC.

The writer and showrunner shared his excitement about working with King, and also revealed that this adaptation hits close to home: “A passion project for me, no doubt. The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe’s brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited.”

King is no stranger to the TV world. Aside from starring several shows like Southland, 24, The Leftovers, and, most recently, Watchmen (which earned her an Emmy in 2020), she also directed episodes from Shameless, This is Us, Insecure, Scandal, and many others. She is also featured in the Western The Harder They Fall, which debuted on Netflix this week.

First published in 1998, A Man in Full was the second novel by Wolfe, who died in 2018. His work has inspired several adaptations, including a movie and a recent TV series for The Right Stuff. He also wrote The Bonfire of the Vanities, which was adapted into a feature film starring Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, and Melanie Griffith in 1990.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release date for A Man in Full.

