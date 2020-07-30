Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Lands at Amazon

Get the fuck up off the pool and pay attention to the incredible week Regina King is having. Two days after King landed a Lead Actress Emmy nomination for HBO’s Watchmen, her feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, has been acquired by Amazon Studios. Written by Kemp Powers—who adapted the script from his own 2013 stage play—the film follows a young Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), fresh off his first heavyweight title win, spending a night of celebration with activist Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and football player Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

The studio is aiming to release One Night in Miami later this year, which bodes well for the movie’s Awards Season chances.

“One Night in Miami beautifully captures a significant moment in history when these great minds gathered and ultimately helped shape the conversation of what we know today as the civil rights movement,” said Head of Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, in a statement. “Regina King is a force of nature – mastering her craft in front of the camera as we’ve seen in her extensive body of work, and now taking her talent behind the camera. We’re so proud to welcome Regina and Kemp to the Amazon family.”

King added: “Amazon’s enthusiasm for One Night in Miami is both humbling and exciting. I am honored to have them as partners on my feature film directorial debut.”

Here’s the official synopsis for One Night in Miami: