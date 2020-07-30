Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Lands at Amazon

Get the fuck up off the pool and pay attention to the incredible week Regina King is having. Two days after King landed a Lead Actress Emmy nomination for HBO’s Watchmen, her feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami, has been acquired by Amazon Studios. Written by Kemp Powers—who adapted the script from his own 2013 stage play—the film follows a young Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), fresh off his first heavyweight title win, spending a night of celebration with activist Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and football player Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).
The studio is aiming to release One Night in Miami later this year, which bodes well for the movie’s Awards Season chances.
“One Night in Miami beautifully captures a significant moment in history when these great minds gathered and ultimately helped shape the conversation of what we know today as the civil rights movement,” said Head of Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, in a statement. “Regina King is a force of nature – mastering her craft in front of the camera as we’ve seen in her extensive body of work, and now taking her talent behind the camera. We’re so proud to welcome Regina and Kemp to the Amazon family.”
King added: “Amazon’s enthusiasm for One Night in Miami is both humbling and exciting. I am honored to have them as partners on my feature film directorial debut.”
Here’s the official synopsis for One Night in Miami:
Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the story follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Against all odds, he defeated Sonny Liston and shocked the sports world. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – instead spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami’s historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. The next morning, the four men emerge determined to define a new world for themselves and their people.