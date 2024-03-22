The Big Picture Bringing Shirley Chisholm's story to life was a 15-year journey for Regina and Reina King.

Regina King, Reina King, and Terrence Howard discuss the importance of telling stories like Chisholm's and the difficulties in getting them made.

COVID restrictions added layers of complexity to the filming process, highlighting the dedication needed to capture Chisholm's historical significance.

In the Netflix biopic Shirley, Oscar-winner Regina King (If Beale Street Coud Talk) stars as congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm. The film, from writer-director and Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), chronicles the 1972 trailblazing campaign for the presidency by the first Black woman to set her sights on a major party nomination.

Check out the video above, or you can read the full transcript below, for our interview with Regina King, Reina King, and Terrence Howard on what it takes to get a monumental story like this one to the screen. The trio tell Collider's Steve Weintraub what it was like behind the scenes during the height of COVID restrictions, the difficulties of capturing a period piece, and celebrate Chisholm's contribution to the "American political fabric."

In addition to Regina and Reina King and Howard, Shirley also features Lance Reddick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, André Holland, Christina Jackson, Amirah Vann, Lucas Hedges, and more.

COLLIDER: I like throwing some curveballs before I get into why I get to talk to you guys today. So I'm gonna start with you, Reina, and the most important question. It's a jokey thing, but what do you remember about working on Scrooged?

REINA KING: Wowzers. We're doing that?

Oh yeah.

REINA KING: [Laughs] You know what? It was a great experience, actually. I loved Bill Murray.

REGINA KING: I have a great memory of you working on Scrooged. [Laughs]

REINA KING: What is the memory?

REGINA KING: When you guys were singing at the end of the film. When everyone's singing and Quincy Jones was on set telling everyone, “Sing! Sing out loud. It doesn’t matter if you sound bad. We’re gonna record over it anyway”

REINA KING: Yes! Wow. She remembers more from a movie that she wasn't in. How about that?

You guys worked together on 227 way back when, and I think this is the first time you've done something together on screen since then.

REGINA KING: You weren’t on 227.

REINA KING: Yeah, the sing-along. You weren't in the scene I was in. I was once again part of a choir and I can't sing, but you know. Another singing moment for me.

REGINA KING: So she remembered something from something that I was in.

REINA KING: [Regina] wasn't in the scene I was in. Yes, it was kind of a background scenario. I don't know why we didn't.

REGINA KING: She stopped acting.

REINA KING: I stopped acting, yes. I quickly went behind-the-scenes after graduating from high school. My 35 years from being on TV to this point in time was John Ridley asking me to come on and play Muriel.

Why Terrence Howard Gets Nervous Before Filming

Question for all three of you, and then I'm gonna jump into the film. What is the most nervous you've been the night before the first day of filming something and why?

REGINA KING: I'm always nervous the night before. It's not a “most” nervous. I kind of personally feel like if I'm not nervous then I should get nervous because that means it doesn't mean a lot.

TERRENCE HOWARD: That means you’re about to do an impersonation of yourself if you're not nervous about stepping out into somebody else's shoes. And that person, I don't know when that energy has been used before, I don't know when the last person that put on this energy and what's going to smell from it, I don't know how they're gonna be affected at the end of the day. So, whether you do a great performance or a bad performance, that spirit is still with you, and until it's discharged by the director that says, “Okay, that’s a wrap,” and then the session's over, now you can go back to being you. But everybody's scared of their first séance. Because that's a séance.

REINA KING: I still sometimes feel that before getting on a Zoom call, depending on who's on the call. [Laughs]

Regina King on Why Shirley Chisholm's Story Hasn't Been Told Until Now

I know you two have been working to bring this film, Shirley, to life for like 15 years. Why is it that films like this that shine a light on someone who did amazing things are still so hard to get made? These films are so important to teaching us about our history and how we got to where we are today.

REGINA KING: Oh my god, I think there's so many factors that have something to do with that. I mean, they're the obvious ones that, unfortunately, everyone's story, especially within the Black community, is just not as interesting — interesting to those that are signing the checks — to be told. I think there's interest from the audience.

HOWARD: It’s not interesting to people's agenda.

REGINA KING: Yeah, fully. I think what also has a lot to do with it, and hopefully we got it right here, is sometimes — now I'm speaking as an audience — we don't want to feel like we are being spoon-fed medicine. But the moments that you're getting the medicine and receiving it well, and when you're leaning into it, is usually when it's with a spoonful of sugar, right? So we hope that you can get through it and not feel like, “Oh, I’m falling off,” or that it’s an assignment. “If I don't do this then I'm a bad person.” I think sometimes those are the expectations you have when you go into watching some films, that, “Oh, I have to watch it.” I feel like with Shirley Chisholm, her story is important. She is part of the American political fabric. Without her there would not have been so many. Would there have been President Obama? Would there have been a Vice President Kamala Harris? Would there have been Hillary Clinton?

REINA KING: And then being able to find the partners, the studio that is supporting that goal, and that was Netflix and Participant. Because we took this out. Netflix is who delivered.

For all three of you, what do you think would surprise soon be-fans of the movie to learn about the actual making of the movie?

HOWARD: How difficult it was to make that movie during COVID with mass restrictions and the fear of everybody getting sick. That was one of the hardest parts, is how do you do something this creative and where people were free when they were living these experiences, but now there's so much constriction and restraint? How do you find that freedom again?

REINA KING: And I would say her love of McDonald's. [Laughs]

REGINA KING: Well, you know what, I would even double down on that because it's difficult to do a period piece. Every year everything changes. The landscape of whatever city, nothing even kind of exists the way it did 30, 40, 50 years ago. The further you get away from that time period, the more difficult it is. And then to add the COVID restrictions. So, you need all of your background actors to buy into putting their masks in their pocket, putting their masks in their purse, every single one of your PAs and ADs to be watching, making sure that everyone has their masks on.

HOWARD: Makeup has to come and retouch up every time you take it off.

REINA KING: That’s a whole other layer.

HOWARD: That was so hard. It was so hard.

REINA KING: Terrence thought he was getting sought out by the secret service every time a safety PA popped up on ya, “Put your mask on!” [Laughs]

REGINA KING: Or it would come time, because we had to be tested like twice a week, and boy, they had to find Terrence.

REINA KING: They had to track Terrence down.

HOWARD: You are not taking my DNA off to go do whatever you wanna do with it.

Shirley premieres on Netflix on March 22.

