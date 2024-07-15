The Big Picture Reginald the Vampire canceled after two seasons on Syfy, despite blending horror and comedy for refreshing television.

Show followed Jacob Batalon's Reginald Andres, an unlikely vampire hero, battling love, fear, and a deadly villain.

Tough time for Syfy fans as Resident Alien moves to USA and fate of Chucky series remains uncertain.

After two seasons on Syfy, it has been officially confirmed via an exclusive from TVLine that Reginald the Vampire has been canceled. An adaptation of Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series, Reginald the Vampire blended a bloody concoction of horror and comedy to make what some felt to be some of the most refreshing television in recent memory. However, after a successful first outing, viewership dipped in the second, with the show not proving popular enough to warrant a renewal by executives. Reginald the Vampire Season 2 only just finished on July 10, with the most recent finale still a fond memory in the minds of fans.

Produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios, the show followed Jacob Batalon's unlikely vampire Reginald Andres who struggles to fit in with a beautiful, athletic vampire aesthetic that feels ripped from the Twilight stories. Against all the odds, Reginald becomes the unsung hero of his community, with love, fear, and a deadly villain ready to try and stop him. The show featured many an eye-catching name, including the likes of Mandela Van Peebles (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), Aren Buchholz (When Calls the Heart), Christin Park (Charmed), Georgia Waters (Siren), Sean Yves Lessard (12 Dares of Christmas) and Max Montesi (The 100).

The Fate of Another Syfy Favorite Hangs in the Balance

Image Via Syfy

It's currently a tough time to be a fan of Syfy. Not only has Reginald the Vampire bitten the dust, but Resident Alien has also moved to USA. However, one of the network's best-loved shows is still awaiting its fate, with the Chucky series not yet renewed by executives at its shared partnership between Syfy and USA. Based on the iconic Child's Play franchise, Chucky has proven to be one of the more successful projects at Syfy, with 24 episodes across three seasons airing to date. However, the destiny of Reginald the Vampire does place question marks above Chucky, with a recent volatile network industry seeing plenty of big-name shows lose their immunity to the ax.

Much like Reginald the Vampire, Chucky also only recently shared its latest season, with the Season 3 finale debuting on May 10. Viewing figures are also majorly reduced compared to the Season 2 finale, and stand at a similar total to that of Reginald the Vampire, which makes for even more worrying reading. Nevertheless, the decision has not yet been made, so stay tuned to Collider to find out when any information is officially released.

Reginald the Vampire has been officially canceled at Syfy. You can watch all episodes of Season 1 and 2 right now on Hulu.

Reginald the Vampire Reginald, an unlikely hero in a world of beautiful and vain vampires, navigates the complexities of vampire society with humor and heart. Facing challenges like a demanding boss and unrequited love, he redefines what it means to be a vampire, tackling issues of self-esteem and social acceptance. Release Date October 5, 2022 Cast Jacob Batalon , Mandela Van Peebles , Em Haine , Savannah Basley , Aren Buchholz , Georgia Waters Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Harley Peyton

Watch on Hulu