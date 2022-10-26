He also talked about his reaction to the ending of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and whether he knows anything about the future of the franchise

Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Batalon (who’s also a co-executive producer on the series) talked about the appeal of Reginald the Vampire, what makes vampires relatable, focusing on the human journey with the backdrop of vampirism, how he’s found the experience of playing the lead and title character on a TV series, how being a vampire affects his perspective, what it was like to get his fangs, working with all the blood, and how he feels that viewers will be both shocked and satisfied by the season ending. He also talked about his reaction to the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home and whether he knows anything about the future of the franchise.

Collider: I would imagine the success of the Spider-Man films and the attention from being in those films helped open some doors that weren’t necessarily available to you before.

JACOB BATALON: For sure.

What was it about Reginald the Vampire? Why this project? Had you always wanted to play a vampire?

BATALON: No, it wasn’t necessarily the vampire aspect. I would say the most important thing that I really cherished about this show was the messaging that we put behind it, with the societal stigmas that people like myself sort of face. Humans are unapologetically judgmental, even when they try not to be. And in this day and age of social media and pop culture, we find that a social acceptance of who you are is becoming more of a thing. Obviously, there’s still a whole thing of your values being based on your beauty, and myself, growing up in that time where Hollywood told you what beautiful and handsome looks like, and media telling you that you’re not valuable unless you look this way, I experienced a lot with that. With this show, people will absolutely relate to that. That’s what I find to be the most compelling thing about the show, and that’s probably why I like it the most.

Image via SYFY

I tend to like my vampires to either be scary or funny, or a combination of those two things. My favorite vampire film is The Lost Boys, which has a balance of those two things.

BATALON: Love it. Absolutely.

Are there vampire stories that most stand out for you, either in film or TV, or even in book form?

BATALON: Oh, gosh, I would say Gary Oldman’s Dracula. I would say Dracula Untold was a really crazy movie. This is really interesting, but I’ve learned that vampirism has folklore from really old times. They represent a group of people who are marginalized, people who aren’t really accepted by a community. I feel like that’s the most relatable thing about vampires, and that’s why it’s such a jarring turn when it goes from that to how vampires today in media are all beautiful and Hollywood.

There’s also a bunch of vampire shows right now

BATALON: Yeah, it’s a really good time for vampires.

Currently, along with Reginald the Vampire, there’s Interview with the Vampire, Vampire Academy, and Let the Right One In. They all originate with a book, but they’re all very different from each other. How do you feel this one most suited you? When it comes to this world, this story, and this character, how did you connect, especially with the humor of it?

BATALON: Yeah, I would say that our show is probably the most grounded in its vampirism. Our show is a very human journey, but just with the backdrop of vampirism, and we don’t really fall in love with the romanticism of it. We absolutely poke fun at it. We tease it a lot, and I think that’s a great thing. It makes it more grounded and more relatable, in that sense. Reginald, by all accounts, is a very normal person, living a very normal life. He’s like, “Vampires? That’s so bullshit. That’s not real. What are you talking about?” That’s probably the main difference between our show and other shows.

Image via Syfy

Did you go into this series feeling ready and prepared to lead a show, playing the title character, and being number one on the call sheet? Has anything surprised you about what that means?

BATALON: I would say that it’s a lot of responsibility that you carry, especially when you’re the namesake of the show. Also, there’s a lot of pressure that you place upon yourself because actors, and all creatives, are our own worst critics. I would say that it was a lot of self-inflicted things that I did to myself, but it absolutely was worth all the pain. I’m really hoping that everyone enjoys the show the way that we do.

Are you someone who gets nervous, anytime you start a new project? Do you always have nerves, that first day?

BATALON: Yeah, I think the nerves really come from hoping that everyone on the show is comfortable and happy and doing well. I carry the show with who I am, as a person. The way I carry myself on set is really the type of environment I’d like to set for other people. I guess my nerves really come from hoping that we do enough hard work.

How have you found the experience of doing this show? You’re pretty much in every scene, doing the amount of dialogue that you do, so what’s that like?

BATALON: I love Harley Peyton, our showrunner and writer. I feel like this show is an extension of himself. He’s very much a thoughtful and thought-provoking person, and I just know that all the words that we’re saying are directly from his mind and his thought process. It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of preparation. It’s a lot of reading and digging deep into your own emotional and mental arc for your character. I really do well with remembering conversations in the show that we do, so that helps me a lot. And then, just the constant reading of the scripts is always on a loop in my mind, so much so that I had a few mental breakdowns, but it was worth it.

Since you do a little bit of everything with this show, what have you learned about yourself, as an actor?

BATALON: It’s not that I really learned anything about myself, but I just feel like I was given the opportunity to really perform. With this show, I was given the space to really explore the human condition. There are a lot of movies that I’ve done, with Spider-Man, Let It Snow, Blood Fest, and whatnot, and the things that I had done in those movies, I wasn’t really doing an emotional deep dive into the human mind. I was just very much the funny guy. But like you say, I do a bit of everything in the show, so it really just gave me the space to be creative in different ways and really flesh out this character that we made. It was actually a very beautiful experience.

Reginald is super aware of how society sees him and how everybody classifies him. How does that affect him, prior to becoming a vampire, and how does being a vampire change that for him?

BATALON: Like you said, he very much understands his place in society and in the world and, in a much larger sense, his non-purpose in life. He pretty much accepts that he’s not special, and he’s not different, and he’s not unique. That changes, obviously, when he becomes a vampire, because he ironically learns about life through death. It gives him a newfound purpose and another chance to really explore what it means to be human. The journey that he goes on is very human and very beautiful. It’s very much a coming-of-age thing for him, even though he doesn’t really understand what it means to be the chosen one. I feel like everyone has had these questions in their lives. What is the purpose of my life? If I’m not accepted in society, what am I really? Our main message is that the uniqueness is inside you. Your vulnerability and who you are as a person is what gives you value, not your outward appearance.

Image via Syfy

Becoming a vampire in a world populated by these beautiful and vain vampires sounds like it would be a nightmare for Reginald. And every vampire seems to want to make him feel bad about the fact that he’s a vampire. Does that make it even cooler, that he realizes he has this special ability that no one else seems to have?

BATALON: For sure. We explore the idea that he is truly a unique individual because he does something that no other vampire can. That’s a very great poignant metaphor for individualism. We all try so hard to follow societal norms and what’s popular and what’s cool, but really your own individual self is what makes you unique. It’s about self-love and self-acceptance, and all that good stuff. Our vampires hold up a mirror to society, in that way. We all are very judgmental, even we don’t mean to be.

Unlikely heroes are often the best kind of heroes because who doesn’t love to root for an underdog? Does Reginald know that he has it in him to be a hero? With everything that he puts up with from everybody, is this a discovery for him?

BATALON: Yeah, I would say it’s a discovery. We see his journey from everyday guy to being the hero of the story, and it’s very much that he never understood what that meant for himself because he always accepted that he was never that guy. He was never that person. He was never the person to win the day. But here we are, talking about the show, so I think Reginald is doing pretty well for himself.

When you’re telling a vampire story, does it feel like getting your fangs and figuring out how to work with them is the rite of passage that you have to go through for that?

BATALON: Yeah. I think everyone who’s done a vampire show knows the lisp is the hardest thing to work with. We’ve actually done things where we take the teeth in and out so we can do the lines, and then do the blood sucking and all that crazy stuff. I think another rite of passage is having the blood get into places that you don’t find particularly enjoyable. We’ve definitely all gone through it.

I know you’ve previously talked about how you were prepared for there to be a lot of blood involved with this show, but that it was worse than you had expected. How much worse was it?

BATALON: It was definitely a lot more. I would say it was a lot worse, but it’s a part of the magic. We absolutely love using it. I would just say the stickiness of the corn syrup, and putting it all over your mouth and body, is not the most ideal thing. We’ve learned to use shaving cream to clean ourselves up. You scrub yourself down really hard with shaving cream, and that makes the blood come off. So, if anyone’s trying to commit murder . . .

Image via Syfy

What is it like to do those scenes? How do you even get through them without laughing?

BATALON: Honestly, we do things so crazy that I’m shocked we ever get them done. It’s really ridiculous because not only is making movies and TV grown up make believe, but to do it as vampires, it’s even more. The kid in you is like, “This is so fun!,” but the adult in you is like, “Wow, this is actually kind of crazy.”

As I mentioned at the beginning of this, I love the work you’ve done in the Spider-Man films. I think the work that you guys have done as a group has just been so delightful to watch.

BATALON: Thank you.

What was your reaction to the ending of the last film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and having no idea who Peter is? How did you feel about that?

BATALON: Yeah, we all very much were crying, our last day of work. Even at the premiere, we were all crying. It was such a beautiful experience to be a part of, I think for all of us. We started at a very young age, being teenagers, essentially, when we started the first movie. And to really watch the arc of the movies come together and all of our characters come full circle, I would say that it was crazy. It was a crazy thing to read. It was crazy to see Andrew [Garfield] and Tobey [Maguire] in the script. It was crazy to have all the villains in the script. And then, to have it end the way it did, on such a cliffhanger, obviously, everyone wasn’t expecting that. I would say that it’s such a poignant ending to our movies. It really puts an exclamation on the continuance of Spider-Man, but maybe not with us, and I think that’s a great thing. We may not necessarily be a part of it, in the end, but it was a beautiful ride anyway.

I know that you can’t tell me any specifics, but have they given you hints? Have they told you whether you should maybe save some dates next year, to possibly film another movie? Do you know anything?

BATALON: I wish we did. I feel like actors are the last people to know. I think that people assume that actors are always hiding secrets. I promise you, we don’t know anything. But again, if it’s the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people that we’ve been with, I would say, why not? But other than that, whatever happens, happens. Really, those decisions are up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks. We’re open to the idea, but we’re not hoping for it.

Image via Sony Pictures

Have you thought about what it could be like to do the next one, if it’s directed by somebody else?

BATALON: Honestly, I don’t really put too much thought into that. I feel like we’re all really moving in ways where we’re not really hoping for it to happen. Not that it’s bad, I just feel like we’re not really anticipating another movie. I just feel like we’re all doing our own thing. But again, whatever happens, happens.

One of the most interesting relationships in Reginald the Vampire is the one that Reginald has is the one with his maker because it’s like having someone who’s part vampire life coach and part best friend for him. What do you most enjoy about that relationship? What can you say to tease how it continues to evolve?

BATALON: It’s great. Mandela Van Peebles, who plays Maurice, and I both wanted to make it a point to really grow that relationship and nurture that. That relationship is at the heart of the show, and it takes really crazy turns. We find Maurice at a time in his life where he’s not really looking to find anyone to be close to. He was just looking for a meal, and it happened to be Reginald. But Reginald, on all accounts, is a very charming, charismatic, lovely person, and Maurice just can’t help but gravitate towards him. That relationship really blossoms into something beautiful, to the point where it seems like they’ll be friends forever, or brothers, essentially. I think that’s a very beautiful relationship.

The show is a rom-com workplace dramedy, and it’s fun when you have that blend of genres. So many people can understand having a job with a bad boss and not having the nerve to tell a girl that you actually like that you like them. Do you feel like that makes this more relatable to people that don’t know what it's like to be a vampire? Do you like having those more mundane aspects of the show, woven into the crazy scenes with all the blood?

BATALON: Yes. I feel like that’s what makes our show stand out so differently. Because we’re more toward the realistic, grounded, human part of the story than the crazy mechanisms of vampirism. I think that’s what makes our show so unique. We really love the human parts of the story because, at the end of the day, that’s a very human journey, for Reginald to find his place in the world. It all just begins with his turning into a vampire.

It’s easy to root for Reginald and Sarah. What have you enjoyed about getting to dig into that relationship and explore the dynamic with the two of them?

BATALON: It’s Reginald’s first time in that kind of situation. He’s never really experienced what that feels like, so for him, it’s a very crazy experience. That’s one of the more important things in his life, besides becoming a vampire and trying to survive the assessment. I can’t stress the human part of it enough, but it’s just exploring the human condition and really seeing what we, as humans, would do in that situation. As an actor, I am very intrigued by what humans would do, in every situation in their lives.

I love that you got to have a karaoke duet, with them doing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” together. How did you feel about that song before doing that, and how do you feel about the song now, after however many times you had to do it?

BATALON: Honestly, we were looking for a song to do, and I stupidly made the suggestion for “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” It used to be my favorite karaoke song, but now, honestly, I don’t listen to it anymore. It’s still a classic ‘80s song, and it was a crazy funny scene, for sure.

With where things are left, by the end of the season, how do you think viewers will feel? How did you feel?

BATALON: It’s a full arc. I think we find Reginald in a very normal place, of accepting his fate, and then we see him sent to another place that he’s never really explored. He doesn’t know what it’s like to be the hero of the day. It’s a very tightly wound story that unravels quickly, but then comes back together in the most satisfying way. People will be shocked. We leave a lot of things open to interpretation, and it’ll be great. I can’t wait to hear all the theories about what could happen in the second season.

Reginald the Vampire airs on Wednesday nights on Syfy.