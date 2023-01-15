Syfy has announced that hit dramedy series Reginald the Vampire has received a Season 2 renewal following a strong first-season run that saw ranked as cable’s #2 drama in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in the 18-49 demo. The announcement of the second season was accompanied by a short 25-second teaser trailer, letting fans know that the series will return and that "It's Motherf**king on!"

Based on Fat Vampire, a novel series written by Johnny B. Truant, Reginald the Vampire follows the story of the titular Reginald Andres, played by MCU Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon, who lives in a world filled with beautiful and vain vampires that he is rejected by due to his appearance when he is turned into one of these creatures of the night. While he tries to navigate this new world, he also faces the obstacles of everyday life like relationship problems, self-image issues, and challenges at work, among other things.

Reginald the Vampire was first announced back in August 2021 when Syfy ordered an adaptation of Truant's series and was officially revealed as part of Syfy's programming slate in May 2022 as part of the network's 30th anniversary. The series premiered on October 5, 2022, and ran for 10 episodes, with Season 1 ending on December 7. The series received generally favorable reviews, sitting at a 70% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Maggie Boccella gave the Reginald the Vampire a B+ in her review of the series, saying that "while it doesn’t quite reach the greatness of some of SYFY’s most iconic programming... it is of the quality fans have come to expect from SYFY programming over the years" and "given a Season 2, the series could only serve to grow, embracing its human characters as much as its undead ones." Well, here's to that in Season 2.

Image via SYFY

In addition to Batalon, the series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine. Executive producers on the project include Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson. “The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said Peyton. “All of us – cast and crew, writers, producers, and -- can hardly wait.” Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios.

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 does not have a release date currently announced. You can check out the new teaser for the sequel season of the Syfy series down below.