The Big Picture The Reginald the Vampire Season 2 trailer highlights the series' upbeat tone and the challenges Reginald faces as a vampire.

Angels led by Balestrial confront Reginald and other vampires, giving them a 30-day deadline to "correct" themselves.

The Season 2 premiere is set for May 8 on SYFY.

Fans of Reginald the Vampire had to hold on for quite a while to see the return of their new favorite show. The supernatural dramedy series was renewed for Season 2 in early 2023, and now the wait for it is over. SYFY allowed Collider to debut the trailer for the new season of the series, and we can now share it with you. The series is led by Spider-Man trilogy star Jacob Batalon, and the new season debuts on May 8.

The trailer for the new episodes makes it clear that the upbeat rhythm from Season 1 is still a must with Reginald the Vampire. The show will still chronicle Reginald (Batalion) trying to come to terms with the fact that he is a vampire as well. He gets to have plenty of fun with his new set of powers, but he’s, little by little, discovering that being a supernatural creature makes him a target of other beings whose existence he had mostly ignored till now.

This is another way of saying that angels are coming down to confront Reginald and his vampire fellows. The angels seem to be led by Balestrial (Garfield Wilson), who thinks vampires are a mistake that requires correction. The angel seems to want to make that correction with his own hands (or inflamed sword), but first he gives the vampires a 30-day deadline so that they can exterminate themselves or disappear before he starts cutting heads off. Reginald has some plans, though. From exercising reflective listening to gathering the most powerful vampires they know, something’s gotta work out – and it’s probably not the former.

‘Reginald The Vampire’ Season 2 Will Be All About Couples and Angels

Reginald the Vampire is created, showrun and executive produced by Harley Peyton, who previously wrote for the Chucky TV series and produced some high profile titles such as Twin Peaks and 2001 film Bandits. In an interview to syfy.com, Peyton revealed that the set-up established by the Season 1 finale was a plan to make the next season all about the newly-minted couples. She said “Season 2 is about being a couple, and what happens to all of them. And of course, Reginald, and Sarah will always be the centerpiece of that.”

Aside from Batalon, the cast of Reginald the Vampire also features Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street: Retribution), Max Montesi (The 100) and Christin Park (Charmed).

SYFY premieres the new season of Reginald the Vampire on May 8. You can watch our exclusive trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Reginald the Vampire Reginald, an unlikely hero in a world of beautiful and vain vampires, navigates the complexities of vampire society with humor and heart. Facing challenges like a demanding boss and unrequited love, he redefines what it means to be a vampire, tackling issues of self-esteem and social acceptance. Release Date October 5, 2022 Cast Jacob Batalon , Mandela Van Peebles , Em Haine , Savannah Basley , Aren Buchholz , Georgia Waters Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Harley Peyton

