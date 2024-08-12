This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

While one Colleen Hoover adaptation is making waves at the box office, another is building out its call sheet. A new report from Deadline revealed that Dave Franco has joined the cast of Regretting You, the upcoming adaptation of Hoover's novel of the same name. Mckenna Grace and Allison Williams will also star in the film, and will play the mother/daughter duo of Morgan (Williams) and Clara Grant (Grace). This news comes in the midst of It Ends With Us, the adaptation starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, grossing $50 million domestically and $30 million overseas for a worldwide total of $80 million, all on a reported budget of just $25 million.

Franco will play Jonah in Regretting You, Morgan's new love interest after she loses her husband. He made a name for himself in the early 2010s starring in raunchy comedies like 21 Jump Street and Neighbors alongside the likes of Channing Tatum and Seth Rogen, and has continued that success by appearing in several high-profile projects over the last several years. Just recently, Franco was credited with an Emmy nomination for his work as a producer on Pam & Tommy, the docudrama series starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James. Franco's most recent role came in the A24 erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, which stars Katy O'Brian and Kristen Stewart and was helmed by Rose Glass.