Colleen Hoover’s next large screen project has tapped an iconic Hollywood performer whose name has been attached to a series of successful productions, including two in the Fast & Furious franchise. This person is none other than Scott Eastwood, who is joining the cast of Paramount’s Regretting You, according to Deadline. He is the latest addition announced only days after Strange Darling actress Willa Fitzgerald was cast. The duo joins Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, and Mason Thames in the pic based on Hoover’s 2019 bestselling novel of the same name.

Regretting You is scheduled for a theatrical release this fall, on October 24, with Hoover serving as executive producer alongside Williams, Franco, and Grace. In this highly anticipated adaptation, an unexpected car wreck takes the lives of two family members, which then unlocks a series of secrets, lies, and regrets. The people left behind can’t move forward without looking at the past. Furthermore, while the film explores what’s left behind after a tragedy, the messiness, and grief, it also delves into the beauty of life and love.

The Fault in Our Stars’ Josh Boone is directing and wrote the latest draft, which was first penned by Susan McMartin (After). Robert Kulzer is producing for Constantin Film alongside Brunson Green (The Help, Harbinger Pictures), Anna Todd (Frayed Pages Media), and Flavia Viotti. Regretting You comes after Hoover’s successful summer feature It Ends With Us, also based on her popular book. It was released in August 2024, starring Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Brandon Sklenar, and earned over $351 million at the global box office against a production budget of $25 million.

