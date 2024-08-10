This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans of Colleen Hoover are barely starting to flock to theaters in order to check out It Ends With Us and they already have another adaptation to look forward to. Deadline reported today that Regretting You, another best-selling novel by the famous author, is already slated to become a movie. Production seems to be moving fast, with Allison Williams (M3GAN) attached to star. The story will center around a complex mother-daughter relationship that evolves throughout the years.

It's not surprising that a focus would be put on Hoover-related projects from now on. It Ends With Us — which stars Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) in the lead role — has already become a standout at the box office, with a pretty strong start that might make it one of the year's best surprises. The movie's performance might signal an interest from fans of the author to check out her stories on the screen, as well as new readers that end up discovering the author's world.

One reason that might attract fans to Regretting You is its similarity with It Ends With Us, in the sense that the story doesn't shy away from delicate themes. While the Blake Lively movie deals with issues such as gaslighting and toxic relationships, Regretting You brings forth generational conflicts that only get more complicated once tragedy hits. In the story, Williams will play Morgan Grant, a woman who became a mother at a young age and needed to put her life on hold to raise a kid. Their connection becomes strained during the kid's adolescence and gets even harder when Morgan's husband dies in an accident.

Who's The Team Behind Regretting You?

Even though the production of Regretting You seems to be moving at a fast pace, further details from the project are yet to be announced, including additional cast members. However, we already know who's at the helm of the adaptation: Susan McMartin is slated to write the script and Josh Boone will direct. McMartin wrote several episodes of long-running comedy series Mom and also adapted the best-selling novel After in 2019. Boone is also no stranger to best-sellers: he's best known for bringing to life the teenage sensation The Fault In Our Stars.

There is currently no release date for Regretting You. It Ends With Us is in theaters now.

