Fans of Regular Show know that it was anything but regular. Showrunner J.G. Quintel used the experience he gained working on The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and Camp Lazlo for Cartoon Network to create a show that was the perfect fusion of the mundane and the insane, running from 2010 to 2017 over the course of eight seasons.

The formula for a typical episode started with a simple park task that Mordecai (Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers) didn't want to do, often leading to consequences of supernatural proportions. While this formula led to some incredible episodes, some of the most renowned episodes broke from this mold, at least according to IMDb.

The following article contains spoilers.

10 "No Train No Gain" — Season 8, Episode 22 (2016)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

The scale of the conflict grew tremendously by this Season 8 episode, in which Pops (Sam Marin) trains in preparation to face Anti-Pops (Robert Englund). To speed up the process, legendary chosen-one trainer Earl (Feodor Chin) uses an ancient art called "montage," but Mordecai and Rigby try to take a shortcut by changing the music to metal. The music change makes Pops' montage too hard, and chaos ensues.

RELATED: 10 Cartoon Network Shows That Should Be Represented in Multiversus

Like many of the final season episodes, this episode is masterful in its handling of a serial conflict and character development, distinct from Regular Show's origin as purely episodic. It's particularly unique in taking one of the series' least serious characters seriously.

9 "Rigby's Graduation Day Special" — Season 7, Episode 36 (2016)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Rigby, who dropped out of high school, finally went back to high school in Season 7, so it's only fitting that the season finale was his graduation. Mordecai copes with the stagnation of his own life, Benson (Sam Marin) attempts to get a date with researcher Pam (Ali Hillis), and Rigby makes a sentimental speech at the end.

It was more unexpected, however, when after his graduation, the entire park lifts out of the ground and rockets into space, sealing the park employees — and Eileen (Minty Lewis) — inside. Between the emotional graduation, the beauty of the desert and outer space shots, and the shocking plot twist, it's not hard to see why this episode is so highly rated on IMDb.

8 "Brilliant Century Duck Crisis Special" — Season 6, Episode 24 (2015)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Mordecai and Rigby team up with the baby ducks from Season 2 onward to fight against Playco, a company trying to force them to sign away their likeness so Playco can make toys of the hyper-duck they team up to create. The aviary battle pits the baby ducks and the park against the geese from Season 2 and a robotic cassowary, eventually breaking the moon apart and destroying the surface of Earth, too.

RELATED: 'Close Enough' Review: J.G. Quintel's Comedy Gets Parental in HBO Max Series

This episode's unique, anime-style intro alone likely earned it such a high ranking. This episode is a fun callback without succumbing to the great villain of the episode: selling out.

7 "White Elephant Gift Exchange" — Season 6, Episode 11

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

After years of giving everyone terrible prank White Elephant gifts, Muscle Man (Sam Marin) finally gets payback with a fun seasonal twist. Everyone pairs up to get the worst objects they could possibly find and rig the White Elephant to force Muscle Man to pick their prank gift. They get captured by the spirit of the White Elephant — an actual white elephant — when the gift Muscle Man brings is a new TV.

The episode serves as a fun reminder that sometimes love and pranks go hand in hand and that it's only fair to return the favor when someone is a prankster. Some things never change.

6 "The Real Thomas" — Season 6, Episode 7 (2014)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Park intern Thomas's (Roger Craig Smith) big reveal in this episode is the plot twist no viewer can forget. Thomas — also known as Nikolai — has been a KGB agent the whole time, first betraying the park employees to steal the park for Russia and then turning on the KGB when he learns of a loophole to destroy America bit by bit.

Quintel and the rest of the Regular Show crew pull off this shocking twist with finesse, revealing the final payoff after two seasons' worth of breadcrumbs.

5 "Eggscellent" — Season 3, Episode 17 (2012)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

In pursuit of a trucker hat, Rigby attempts to eat a huge egg breakfast, except he is hospitalized after his first attempt due to an egg allergy. Mordecai takes on the challenge to avenge his friend with the help of the other park employees. When he finally discovers the winning strategy, Benson and the others must protect him from the restaurant employees as he's transported to a world of gold riches; Mordecai's dedication to getting Rigby the hat is what saves him.

This episode is nothing short of iconic. It's a fun episode about the power of friendship and trucker hats, and who can resist a food challenge? It's definitely one of the more memorable episodes to be highly rated.

4 "Meet the Seer" — Season 8, Episode 25 (2017)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

In this episode, Pops must recover from a narrowly escaped battle with Anti-Pops and prepare for the true final battle to save the universe. There are many heavy-handed references to obsolete media: Planet Nielsen, Reel-to-Reel, Black and White, DVD, and more. Streaming attacks the planet, and they eventually meet the Seer, a woman who offers as much advice and knowledge as possible.

RELATED: Exclusive: J.J. Harrison's "Come Along with Me" and Comic Book Cover, and James Flames' "Hold onto Your Friends" for Mondo's ADVENTURE TIME/REGULAR SHOW Gallery

The episode offers a hefty recap of all the events leading up to this moment, plus a new reveal: Pops must have the final battle on Lolliland, his home planet and the planet he has been fascinated with for years. So there is a reason Pops always paid in lollipops!

3 "Skips' Story" — Season 5, Episode 22 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

This is the episode where many fans cried. Skips (Mark Hamill), although immortal, was always the more mysterious member of the group, with mystical knowledge and a confusing past with other immortals. This episode is a deep dive into Skips and his origin story, detailing the love he lost and how he gained his immortality.

It's interesting to watch his first encounters with characters that make appearances in the show's contemporary time: Klorgbane the Destroyer (Troy Baker), the Guardians of Eternal Youth, and a few others. Although it answers many questions, it only raises more.

2 "Exit 9B" — Season 4, Episode 1 (2012)

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

The stakes are high in this episode, where Mordecai and Rigby must convince the brainwashed park employees to sign the document that saves the park from being razed to make room for the titular Exit 9B of the highway.

Garrett Bobby Ferguson Jr. (Roger Craig Smith) revives enemies of old in a wave of callbacks, but Skips also summons past allies, and they duke it out in an epic battle. It's a remarkable halfway point for the entire series and a powerful start to the season, also introducing Thomas in this episode.

1 "A Regular Epic Final Battle/The Power" — Season 8, Episode 27

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios.

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Endings are always hard -- unless it's the end of Regular Show, whose series finale is its highest-rated episode on IMDb. The writers behind the show miraculously managed to wrap up the series in a three-part extravaganza in a way that was satisfying yet exciting.

It comes full circle to the first episode of the series in Part 3, while also looking toward the future at the end of the episode to satisfy longtime fans. Pops's sacrifice is shocking but inevitable, as all good endings are.

KEEP READING: 10 Animated Shows Both Parents and Children Can Enjoy