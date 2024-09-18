Nicole Curtis is the HGTV network's answer to Bravo star Bethenny Frankel, who is known for her rapid fire speech patterns and externalizing her clever, if occasionally hectic, inner-monologue. Nicole has a frantic but firm energy, and at the start of the series it was clear that the single-mother was deeply invested, emotionally and financially, in her project to restore and flip a historic home in Michigan. As the reality series progressed, Nicole's confidence in her projects seemed to grow as well. But, Nicole constantly second guessing her choices and making adjustments at the last minute, much to her contractors' ire, is also woven into the fabric of the series.

Rehab Addict first appeared on DIY Network, which has since re-branded as Magnolia Network and is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. After three seasons, the fourth was then featured on HGTV in 2014. The series continued until Nicole made the decision to step away from the limelight in 2020, leaving the status of the show up in the air. In May 2022, the network did a soft reboot of the series with Rehab Addict Rescue, where Nicole would step into the role of assisting families who are in-over-their-heads on renovation projects of their own, in something akin to the network's other renovation series Help! I Wrecked My House.

While Rehab Addict and its spin-offs, Rehab Addict Rescue and Rehab Addict: Lake House Rescue were popular HGTV shows, Nicole isn't yet tied down to another long-term project with the network. The renovation expert has taken on a variety of new endeavors in the last few years, and her return to filming in a more full-time capacity has seemed uncertain. Ever since 2022, viewers have been wondering what Nicole has been up to?

Who Is Nicole Curtis?

In the first season of Rehab Addict on DIY Network, Nicole made it clear that, despite the many hurdles she faced, she was determined to restore the 100-year-old house in Lyndale, Minnesota she had purchased to flip. Nicole admitted that as a single mom, whose kid's college fund was apparently wrapped up in the renovation, she was "like, 60 days from bankruptcy" in Season 1. The Michigan native shared her passion for her home state, especially neighborhoods in Detroit, which had been facing a dire housing situation after the 2008 foreclosure crisis. According to the series, 1 in 5 homes in Detroit were being abandoned in 2010, when Nicole was filming the first season of Rehab Addict.

Nicole's ambition was to purchase homes in the surrounding area and to put the budget where it counted by prioritizing restoration over new construction, in order to preserve existing historical architecture while on a shoe-string budget. Her special interest was pre-World War II homes, hoping to restore them to their "former glory," rather than demolish them and start over with new-builds. Nicole brings a DIY feel to her home rehabilitations, probably in large part due to her scattered but brilliant interchanges with her contractors on site. Her true strength is her ability to source and store interesting historical pieces until the right project comes along for them, like custom carved woodworking, bars, and cabinetry, period specific glassware, and other home items like doors, locks, and hardware, which makes for fascinating renovations every episode.

A Look Back at 'Rehab Addict' Over the Years

The first three seasons of Rehab Addict were produced for DIY network, and Nicole's life, as well as her building projects, were central to the narrative. The fourth season was moved to HGTV, and Nicole became a household name on the network. Rehab Addict reached new levels in its new prime-time spot, and in 2016 Nicole released a memoir, Better Than New, which reached the New York Times bestseller list. Nicole then learned that her rising fame would come at deep personal costs.

The stress of the series filming schedule was a strain on Nicole over the years, and then, in 2015, she was surprised by the news of her second pregnancy. That same year, her grandmother passed away, leaving the care of her grandfather up to Nicole as well. Nicole was also in and out of court battles during this time, including a custody battle, a lawsuit with the city of Minneapolis, and a protective order filed by her own mother. Her estrangement from her parents was an especially hard blow, as her father had allegedly threatened to go to the press, presumably with the intent of offering unflattering information about his daughter. It's little wonder that eventually, after years of non-stop filming and constant court appearances, it was time for the hard-working renovation specialist to slow down for a period.

Nicole Took a Break in 2020

Nicole spoke to People Magazine in a 2022 interview about her decision to step away from filming Rehab Addict in 2020, telling them at the time, she was "completely burned out." Being at the center of every renovation on the series, from scouting and purchasing homes, to sourcing historical materials and pieces for the renovations, and all the other headaches that go along with running multiple simultaneous renovation and design projects, began to take its toll on the single mom. Behind the scenes, from 2015 to 2018, Nicole had also been handling a separation and custody battle over her second child with her ex-boyfriend, Shane Maguire.

She admits that during the time she was "stressed out," so when the opportunity to take a break came up, she decided to accept it. In 2020, Nicole stopped filming the series and took time to be a stay-at-home mom for the first time, while still carrying on with her renovation projects. She felt the filming hours and amount of her time and effort that went into Rehab Addict was no longer sustainable, which explains the change of format from Rehab Addict to the HGTV spin-offs Rehab Addict Rescue and Lake House Rescue. Entering the already in-progress projects of her clients in the one series, and featuring the renovation of her own personal lake house in a special spin-off (rather than committing to a full-time network series schedule) would allow for significantly less personal time invested in the process of filming, while still allowing Nicole to create entertaining renovation projects at her own pace. Nicole's feelings about her filming schedule on Rehab Addict may also explain why on her personal website she quips that she isn't "made" for TV.

Nicole Is Planning a Comeback

Whether she is "made" for TV or not, Nicole is absolutely planning a return to form. In an interview with House Beautiful, Nicole revealed that she took time after filming Lake House Rescue in order to start her own production company, after partnering for so many years with other production companies to produce her content. As a part of this initiative, Nicole revealed that she and her crew have been filming as she continues to restore renovation projects in Michigan. She tells the outlet, "So, even when I say I'm taking a break, and I do, we still roll cameras on some really cool things because I'm like, 'Eh, I'll use it later to come back.'"

Nicole always emphasizes to her viewers the importance of taking their time with their projects, explaining the value of overthinking at the beginning, so that by the end their vision is clear. And what seems clear here is that Nicole is ready for a return to reality TV, as long as the project is on terms she can live with. After all, through her expert renovation and real-estate knowledge, she has acquired an impressive portfolio of Airbnbs to manage. Nicole likes to keep busy, as she also has a line of bathroom vanities coming out with Walmart in 2025, in addition to expanding her existing rug line. However, with her own production company filming and her renovation schedule always filled, Nicole is clearly penciling in time to establish a reality TV comeback. She told House Beautiful, "I promise, we're coming back" and then wryly observed: "Otherwise, I'm making some expensive home movies."

Rehab Addict is available to stream on Discovery+.

