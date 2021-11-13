The CW’s Reign, starring Adelaide Kane as the famous Mary, Queen of Scots, quickly became a fan-favorite show. Though it may not have been the most historically accurate period drama — like Mary having silky black hair, instead of unforgettable red — the creative liberties taken by the writers often added far more than it hindered the capability of telling a show that did Mary and all other historical figures justice.

As an example of one of the creative liberties that enhanced the show, the supernatural plays a relatively big part in the early seasons, with the court Seer in France, Nostradamus (Rossif Sutherland), having predicted Francis’ impending death. It’s not the typical faux-supernatural elements that we see in the real world either; on Reign, it’s the real deal. This is particularly important for Queen Catherine de’ Medici (Megan Follows) from the very start, as the series begins with her learning to take stock in all things supernatural and doing absolutely everything in her power to ensure Nostradamus’ vision of Francis does not come to pass.

We’ve sifted through the series’ 78 episodes to pick the 13 best — the episodes that show the beauty of what the show could and did do while digging through history for the most impactful moments of Mary’s life and all those in-between. With so many powerful characters alongside Mary, there was no shortage of brilliance in the performances in the stories that the series tackled. Here are our picks!

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Starting off with a bang, Mary finally arrives in France to claim her place as the future Queen after one of her caretakers is murdered. But, things are no less dangerous in France, where Mary is confronted with her power and those against her all at once. It’s a beautifully intense series premiere, which promises great things throughout the remainder of the show. In addition to Mary, we’re introduced to others close to them — from Francis (Toby Regbo) and his parents to Mary’s ladies-in-waiting — and a very uncharacteristically sexy and haunted depiction of life at French court during this time period.

“Fated” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Reign’s first mid-season finale is full of betrayal, death, and treasonous plots to overthrow the monarchy. After unsuccessfully trying to get Mary out of Francis’ life, due to Nostradamus’ vision that Mary will be his downfall, Catherine finally confides in her future daughter and reveals this prophecy. However, due to what Catherine has done to her so far, Mary is skeptical… until the ghost of the castle, Clarissa, kills one of Mary’s ladies, Aylee (Jenessa Grant), to convince her. From here, the previously teased love triangle with Francis and Bash (Torrance Coombs) finally comes to fruition as Mary flees the castle with Bash at her side. After a more joyful, elegant tone to the first few episodes of the show, this changes the course and proves this tale is not going to be a happy one.

“The Consummation” (Season 1, Episode 13)

At last, the time for Mary’s marriage has come… but to whom will she be married? Her feelings for Bash and Francis are explored during this tense episode, leaving one of the brothers heartbroken and further on the outside of life at French court. Meanwhile, Nostradamus receives another vision of Francis, and the news is not what Catherine wants to hear. It’s the very beginning of Mary’s story that shows the romance on Reign can be just as captivating as the stories about the monarchy.

“Liege Lord” (Season 1, Episode 17)

Mary is at odds with her new family after learning of a clause that King Henry (Alan van Sprang) put into her marriage contract with Francis without making her aware of doing so. The clause would give Scotland to France if Mary were to die without an heir, putting her life in even more risk than it already is. This is the first time viewers really see Mary’s loyalty to her position as Queen of Scots and what she’s willing to do to protect her people. Even after Catherine has those that Mary has made aware of this clause killed, she still continues forward, looking for other ways to complete the task at hand. Luckily, Henry’s madness gives her an advantage. “Leige Lord” proves what an incredibly devoted and dedicated woman Mary is, above all.

“Slaughter of Innocence” (Season 1, Episode 22)

On “Slaughter of Innocence,” Henry’s madness has created quite a bit of trouble at the French court, putting everyone in danger as his madness rages on and his decisions become more risky. Mary and Francis are then torn between upholding the law and doing what is best for the country, and Francis has to take matters with his father into his own hands before he makes a decision about England that loses Mary and everyone else in his family their heads. This episode is a brutal depiction of what it means to be a ruler, and how emotions must come second to what is best for the people. Plus, it’s a big episode for Mary’s ladies, who are all facing important changes in their lives, like Lola (Anna Popplewell) delivering Francis’ illegitimate child.

“The Plague” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Upon learning of his son, Francis has left the castle to be with Lola as their child is born. Unfortunately, this comes just as the Black Death has returned to France, and Francis and Lola are left on the outside as Mary and Catherine must close down the castle to keep the infection from getting in. However, they are unsuccessful, and the plague reaches within the castle walls. With Henry’s death leaving Francis and Mary in charge and Catherine demoted to Queen Mother, it’s an interesting episode to see how Mary and Catherine can use their separate experiences and painful history to come together to rule, a partnership that becomes one of the best aspects of the show.

“Three Queens” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Likewise to “The Plague,” this episode finds Mary and Catherine working together again, after their carriage is attacked and they are forced to escape by pretending to be commoners. While undercover, Mary and Catherine discover a pair of traitors that are calling themselves Francis and Mary, committing atrocious acts to turn the people against their King and Queen, sent by none other than Mary’s fiercest foe — her cousin, Queen Elizabeth (later played by Rachel Skarsten). Meanwhile, Lola deals with the aftermath of her family discovering she had a child out of wedlock with King Francis, disowned without a way forward. The focus on the three most interesting women of the show will hold your interest, and the stories have a lasting and devastating impact on how the rest of the season plays out.

“Burn” (Season 2, Episode 22)

The war between the Protestants and the Catholics comes to a head when Prince Louis (Sean Teale) and his coup threaten Mary and Francis’ reign. In an attempt to have Louis killed, Catherine establishes a plan to rid herself of Louis by framing him for the murders of Lola and Francis’ illegitimate child. When Narcisse (Craig Parker) learns of this and saves Lola, Francis is furious and exiles Catherine, who joins Elizabeth in England to help take down Mary once and for all. It’s an intriguing beginning to the shift in focus in the last two seasons of Reign that becomes much more about the rivalry between Mary and Elizabeth and the war of faith throughout their countries. Plus, it shows that Catherine is willing to do anything to stay in power.

“In a Clearing” (Season 3, Episode 5)

After two years, the end is finally here for Francis… though it does not come how anyone expected. Francis is seemingly cured of the ear infection (that actually killed him in real life), but on a trip with Mary, he is killed by assassins from Scotland that were after Mary. “In a Clearing” is a love letter to Francis and his relationship with Mary, showing how he was willing to do anything to keep his wife safe, even knowing his life was still at risk after being healed.

“No Way Out” (Season 3, Episode 12)

A turning point in Mary and Elizabeth’s rivalry comes when Elizabeth names Mary as her successor… on one condition: Elizabeth shall name Mary’s future husband. And, given how her country feels about Robert, her secret lover, Elizabeth gives him a title and sends him to France to meet Mary. What is she to do? Meanwhile, Catherine’s past as Queen of France comes back to haunt her with the 13 Red Knights, who are out for revenge. This episode is a game-changer, and tests the resolve of all three Queens that Reign Season 3 devotes focus to. Additionally, after essentially being held hostage by Elizabeth, Lola starts to see another side to Elizabeth and the two start to bond… which makes what happens next even harder to cope with.

“Spiders in a Jar” (Season 3, Episode 18)

In the Season 3 finale, Lady Lola’s loyalty to Mary is tested when she works with an assassin to kill Elizabeth to secure England for Mary. But, when she fails, Lola is publicly beheaded for her treasonous actions, a devastating blow for viewers and for Mary, who learns of the death of her most beloved friend and vows to take Elizabeth down and claim her throne. It’s a difficult episode to make it through, given the loss of Lola, but it’s also the beginning of Mary’s life in Scotland after losing Francis and having to return home with no other reason to remain in France. So much changes for Mary, and she comes back in the next season a different woman and Queen than before.

“A Grain of Deception” (Season 4, Episode 2)

“A Grain of Deception” is a showing of how much Mary has changed — for better or worse — since the series premiere. How she handles trouble in Scotland, as Queen, is far different than how she would’ve handled a similar situation back in France, like forcing her brother James (Dan Jeannotte) have an affair with the wife of her enemy. We’re finally seeing her as a Queen that has been forced to become more ruthless and less emotional to keep her people and her throne safe from external threats. Meanwhile, Catherine struggles back in France with what’s going on with her son Charles (Spencer MacPherson), the boy who does not have what it takes to be the King of France.

“All It Cost Her…” (Season 4, Episode 16)

In the series finale of Reign, the three Queens are making decisions about the lives — or, rather, murders — of others that threaten their reign. It’s an episode full of dark, dangerous decisions that could make or break their lives as rulers. Then, we flash-forward 21 years to the end of Mary’s life, as Elizabeth and Mary’s son, James, make the call to end Mary’s life and disempower her supporters to finally join their countries with James as Elizabeth’s heir. Though there was so much more story to be told, the ending is beautifully done, even though we’re watching the end of our protagonist’s life. But, the final scene has Mary reuniting with Francis, her truest love, in the afterlife, making the devastating final blow worth it.

Reign is currently streaming on Netflix.

