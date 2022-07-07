For many, the first time they saw Christian Bale in a blockbuster, or even in any film, was when he played the titular superhero of Batman Begins. The seismic cultural impact of Batman Begins has ensured that Bale’s acting career, while not entirely defined by this role, has certainly been influenced by it. His villainous turn in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher will provide the yang to Batman’s yin, a nefarious superhero movie character that counters his crime-fighting Batman. However, long before either of these characters crossed the minds of Bale and general moviegoers, the leading man of American Psycho had his first foray into anchoring blockbusters with a long-forgotten 2002 feature entitled Reign of Fire.

A box office dud when it hit theaters, it’s no surprise Reign of Fire hasn’t garnered much in the way of a vibrant afterlife in the two decades since it debuted. For one thing, both of its leading men, Bale and Matthew McConaughey, did significantly more impactful works in the immediate years after Reign of Fire was released. Batman Begins and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days immediately overshadowed this dragon-centric blockbuster. For another, Reign of Fire was released by the now-defunct Touchstone Pictures brand, a division of Disney once tasked with releasing adult-centric movies. Disney does little these days to boost the profiles of even successful Touchstone releases like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, so it’s no surprise that the Mouse House has left Reign of Fire to gather dust.

All of that is a crying shame, though, because there is a lot to appreciate in the goofiness that Reign of Fire has to offer. All that mayhem is contained within a story set in the then-near future world of 2020, in which dragons have reawakened and left the world a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Surviving humans like Quinn Abercrombie (Christian Bale) are just struggling to ward off what dragons they can while trying to make it to the next day. Abercrombie and his band of British survivors have their existence upended when a gaggle of American soldiers led by Denton Van Zant (Matthew McConaughey) show up with a vastly different approach to fighting the dragon menace.

Image via Touchstone Pictures

This premise is a thinly veiled excuse for a series of unabashed ridiculousness, which is one of the best traits of Reign of Fire. By the mid-2000s, the likes of Batman Begins and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban would establish grim and gritty as the default norm for big-budget American movies. Going this route would sometimes result in great movies that utilized tactility to explore complex human emotions. It also unleashed a barrage of shallow features that thought dousing everything in grey and chaining up any vibrant emotions would automatically give you all the thematic heft of a movie directed by Christopher Nolan or Alfonso Cuarón.

Compared to the trappings of this age of the American blockbuster, Reign of Fire feels like a movie from an entirely different era rather than something removed by only a few years. This is a movie that just wants to have McConaughey lunge at a dragon with a big ax without feeling the need to acknowledge reality. The dragons themselves are also classical visions of these medieval beasts rather than grounder interpretations of the creatures that strip away everything we love about dragons. They breathe fire, they fly, they gobble up humans, these are unquestionably dragons. Reign of Fire isn’t necessarily campy, but it’s got a sense of confidence in its unreserved silliness.

There’s also the consistently interesting mixture of old-school medieval architecture with a post-apocalyptic storyline. Though taking place in 2020, dragons have now ravaged the Earth to such a point that the remaining humans typically live in sturdy ancient structures, like the remnants of a castle. It’s a clever detail that makes it feel like the world of Reign of Fire has truly turned back the clock and gone back to the days of knights, while the surrounding desolate landscapes remind viewers that we’re witnessing people navigate a world that’s more Children of Men than Dragonheart. Smashing together the backdrops of Mad Max with How to Train Your Dragon creates an appealing and idiosyncratic visual aesthetic that gives Reign of Fire lots of appealing identity.

Lead performers like Bale and McConaughey also prove to be a good fit for this wacky material since they execute it without a wink and a nod. The latter actor is especially at home in Reign of Fire, delivering a performance that reminds viewers where McConaughey really thrives. Unless it’s in something like Interstellar, straightforward heroics are not this man’s bag. Within Reign of Fire, McConaughey, much like in his other all-time great performances in Magic Mike or The Wolf of Wall Street, plays a wild card that you can never predict. It’s a mold this actor thrives in, even in a movie that’s heavier on CGI dragons and explosions. Here, McConaughey’s focus isn’t on making every word sound like something that could be perfect in a clip at the Academy Awards, but rather on providing an amusing juxtaposition between his self-serious line deliveries and the ludicrous subject. This is the kind of role McConaughey excels in and Bale is similarly in rare form lending real dramatic conviction to a story about dragon fighters.

Even the clever way director Rob Bowman frames dragon-heavy sequences in Reign of Fire is worthy of recognition. By 2002, CGI was making leaps and bounds in believability, but it was still a far cry from perfection, and incorporating fully digital creatures into live-action worlds often carried especially drastic shortcomings. Bowman manages to somewhat get over this problem by often having the CGI versions of the dragon’s beasts be either framed from a distance or slightly obscured. We do get to see full-body shots of the digital dragons, and underwhelming instances of CG do fill up certain frames. Thankfully, Reign of Fire has fewer instances of laughably crummy CGI than other blockbusters from the same era (see: The Mummy Returns) thanks to smart ways of framing the primary adversaries of the film.

Nobody would ever suggest that Reign of Fire rises to the level of quality that defined the best blockbusters film of the 2000s, like Spider-Man 2, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, or The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. However, for something that bombed spectacularly in 2002 and has vanished from the pop culture radar since, Reign of Fire has managed to endure as a film with lots of fun elements and even as a great showcase for the best talents of its two leading men. If you’ve been on the fence about giving this one a shot, it’s time to stop dragon your feet and give Reign of Fire a chance to win you over.