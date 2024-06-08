The Big Picture Reign is a historical drama that takes liberties with the truth, focusing on drama and entertainment over historical accuracy.

The series intertwines real events with fiction, like Mary's relationships and King Francis' death.

Despite historical inaccuracies, Reign accurately portrays the religious unrest between Catholics and Protestants during Mary's reign.

The CW's Reign explores the life of Mary (Adelaide Kane), Queen of Scots, as she tries to secure her crown and protect her people. The 2013 series is one of many shows about historical queens, a trend that has been growing popular in historical dramas. With the likes of The Crown, The Serpent Queen, Victoria, and many more, these sorts of series have only grown more popular. Yet, Reign is even more specific than that, falling into a subsection of this group that doesn't rely on strict accuracy, along with series like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and The Great. Though Mary was a real queen in the sixteenth century, her story is very unlike the plot of Reign. There are certain true events, like Mary becoming Queen as a baby and marrying the heir to the French Throne, but most of the story is fictionalized in the series.

Mary is far from the only historical figure to appear in the four seasons of the show, with Elizabeth I (Rachel Skarsten), Catherine de' Medici (Megan Follows), Francis II (Toby Regbo), John Knox (Jonathan Goad), and many more important people from the era playing a part in the series. Though Reign follows a general summary of Mary's life, it takes more than a few liberties. Throughout the story, Mary marries three men, Francis, Darnley (Will Kemp), and Bothwell (Adam Croasdell), all of whom were real and truly did wed the Queen. Yet, none of their stories are strictly factual. There is, however, one exception to this phenomenon: the religious unrest that was common at the time.

Most of 'Reign' Deviates From History

While the names are real, very few of the events in Reign really happened. With the constant struggle against the occult, this shouldn't be a surprise. Yet, even some of the factual events are mixed with fiction. The series presents Mary and Francis' relationship as a great love story despite the many challenges they face. Knowing each other as children, Mary returns to France when it is time to wed the Prince and the two fall in love. While this makes for good entertainment, the story didn't happen in quite the same way.

Mary was seemingly close to her first husband, though the events surrounding their relationship were different. They were betrothed as children, like in the show, but Mary spent her childhood at the French court, never leaving to hide in a convent. They married much younger — Mary was 15 and Francis 14. She was beside him when he became King of France, but he was not king long. Francis was also known as a sickly, passive king who died of an ear condition less than two years after assuming the throne. The show, instead, gives him a heroic death as he fights off an attempt on his wife's life. Interestingly, the series references the truth as Francis laughs at rumors of his sickliness.

Reign spends less time with Mary's second and third husbands, as the show ended just one season after they were introduced. Even so, their stories are not quite factual but fit with historian's speculations. Mary's marriage to Darnley was the only relationship that gave her an heir, but it was fraught with tension. She gave Darnley no real power, and he grew jealous, killing her secretary, David Rizzio, in front of her. The show does include these events, but in their story, the character Rizzio (Andrew Shaver) is gay, making Darnley's jealousy unfounded. Darnley's death also has a degree of truth, though it does not leave the mystery. Darnley did die when the house he was staying in caught fire, but he was found strangled to death, not burned. The show explains these events by having Bothwell kill Darnley on Mary's orders. In reality, Bothwell was accused of Darnley's murder but was acquitted shortly before becoming Mary's third husband.

Outside the Queen's marriages, there are other aspects of Reign with degrees of truth. Some of the series' most important characters are not remotely historically accurate, like Mary's ladies Kenna (Caitlin Stasey), Greer (Celina Sinden), Lola (Anna Popplewell), and Aylee (Jenessa Grant). Though several young girls from Scotland did accompany Mary to France, they were all named Mary, and none wed French Lords, died in France, had a son by the Queen's husband, worked as a madam, or became King Henry's mistress.

There is more truth to the character of Elizabeth, though even that should be taken with a grain of salt. The two queens were related, giving Mary a claim to the English throne through her great-grandfather, King Henry VII. This claim was second only to Elizabeth, and many Catholics believed it. Their competing claims created a rivalry between Elizabeth and Mary, though they never met — which Reign maintains. After a conflict forced her to abdicate for her son, Mary fled to England, hoping Elizabeth would help her as they had been communicating through letters. But Elizabeth captured Mary, keeping her prisoner for years until Mary was accused of plotting against Elizabeth and was beheaded. Yet, in the absence of her own child, Elizabeth made Mary's son, James, the heir to her throne. While Reign holds to many of these points, it exaggerates their early rivalry, making it more personal as Elizabeth has Mary's friend Lola put to death, and Mary makes clear advances for the English throne.

'Reign' Gets One Important Aspect Right

In all of the changes Reign made to the story, one major element is accurate: the religious unrest. The series is set during a volatile time between Catholics and Protestants, which is depicted clearly. Like in other adaptions of Mary's life, this unrest is a significant part of Reign's story. Every country that plays an important role in the show has conflicts between Catholics and Protestants. France, Scotland, and even England faced the same issue as religious factions fought. Though many of the confrontations in the show are made up, the sentiment is true. Protestantism spread across Europe, causing challenges for the royal families, who all firmly supported their religion. Elizabeth was a Protestant ruler as her father, Henry VIII, turned from Catholicism to divorce his wife and marry Elizabeth's mother. The result was Catholics believing her to be a bastard and, therefore, wanting Mary on the English throne.

The Protestant and Catholic unrest is prevalent throughout both the series and history. Mary was betrothed to Francis to create a Catholic alliance against Protestant England when Henry VIII wanted to marry his son Edward I to the Scottish Queen. Later, as Mary returned to Scotland, the country underwent a reformation led by John Knox, making Mary a Catholic queen of a Protestant nation. Though she remained queen, her actions were scrutinized, and the Catholic baptism of her son angered the Protestant country. In the end, it was a Protestant army that forced Mary to abdicate and sent her running to England. These points all play a role in Reign, but the religious conflict comes into play earlier in the show as well. Several episodes in the first three seasons show a growing problem in France, which is historically accurate. The series takes many liberties with history, but the religious conflict is not one of them.

‘Reign’ Wasn’t Meant To Be Accurate

It's clear that Reign is not a documentary, and it's not supposed to be. The series never presented itself as accurate, merely a dramatized story with historical elements. Before the show premiered, the cast and crew were open about the creative licenses Reign takes. Kane explained, "It's entertainment; it's not the history channel. We're trying to make a show people will enjoy watching and really connect with and find really fun." Executive producer Laurie McCarthy shared a similar view, saying, "I think each episode will educate people on what element of history helps our story." The show's less-than-accurate approach is clear from a peak into a history book, but it's good to acknowledge. There's nothing wrong with fictionalizing history in this context as long as it is not presented as fact. This method has led to some great shows. History does not always fit perfectly into a compelling and focused narrative as a series must, making it hard to portray accurately in this setting. But, as proven by Reign, the past can still inspire fascinating stories.

Reign is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

