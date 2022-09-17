CBS has just released a new first-look image for their new Christmas special, Reindeer In Here, and it's officially getting us into the Christmas spirit. And though it is only September, and maybe it's a bit early to start hanging the mistletoe and playing Mariah Carey, it's never too early to get excited to meet some new Christmas characters. The new special, Reindeer In Here, will debut on CBS following the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+ live and on demand.

The new special is based on an award-winning Christmas book created by the author Adam Reed. Reindeer In Here tells the story of Blizzard, called Blizz, a young reindeer who lives at the North Pole. Blizz is just like any other reindeer, only he, like Rudolph before him, has one difference: one of his antlers is smaller than the other. Despite this difference, Blizz and his ragtag group of pals will have to join together to save Christmas. In doing so, the group will create an all-new Christmas tradition. The new first-look image shows Blizz and his pals in the streets of the North Pole. Santa, of course, is there too.

Executive producer and creator of the special, Adam Reed, noted one of the major themes is, essentially, "[d]on't hide what makes you unique." He continued, "[t]his joyful hour of television, meant for the whole family, celebrates just that. Reindeer In Here is a story that encourages not only accepting our differences but celebrating them. It's a story filled with laughter, joy, friendship, and heart that we hope will join the list of beloved holiday classics families watch together year after magical year."

Reed's Reindeer In Here was originally released in 2017 and sold out on Amazon in less than two hours. The book quickly became a Christmas classic. And it looks like the new special is sure to follow suit. The new special follows some classic Christmas themes, such as embracing differences, creating traditions, and loving those around you.

And though we are still sipping on pumpkin spice lattes and carving jack-o-lanterns, you can start to get a little excited about a new Christmas tradition by taking a look at the new image of Blizzy the reindeer. The special, which was directed by Lino DiSalvo, will air on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+ live and on demand.

