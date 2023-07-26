Even before it hits theaters, Talk to Me is already generating buzz as one of the year's best horror movies. That’s not surprising, as the directorial debut of YouTube sensations RackaRacka manages to put a new spin on the possession trope to deliver a spine-chilling story that kept theaters packed in all the film festivals it was screened in. Talk to Me's early success is more than well-deserved, and there’s little doubt the movie will score big at the box office. As a result, Talk to Me might push people to search for more Australian horror gems, only to find out our Aussie friends have produced many amazing horror movies. For instance, Australia delivered a groundbreaking exploration of motherhood with The Babadook and pushed found footage to the limits of the subgenre in Lake Mungo. Still, many Australian horror movies fly under the radar, like 2020’s Relic. That’s a shame, as Relic is one of the most inventive horror movies of the last decade.

What Is ‘Relic’ About?

Image via IFC Midnight

The story of Relic starts when widowed matriarch Edna (Robyn Nevin) goes missing from her country house. Edna's daughter, Kay (Emily Mortimer), and granddaughter, Sam (Bella Heathcote), travel to the remote family house to look for her. However, when they get there, they find the house locked from the inside. A mysterious black mold is spreading through the walls, and hundreds of Post-it notes with random messages can be seen everywhere.

The mystery only gets thicker once Edna comes back naked and covered in dirt. The matriarch doesn't explain where she's been, leading Kay and Sam to question her sanity. After this tense introduction, Relic mostly works as a haunted house movie. Kay and Sam begin to have experiences that challenge reason, and soon they are convinced a dark entity is lurking in the hallways, ready to strike. After she returns, Edna's behavior also becomes more erratic, indicating that she is under the creature's influence.

As movies like The Loved Ones and Wolf Creek prove, Australian horror can be visceral. Many Australian horror stories don’t pull any punches when it comes to making the audience squirm with gore, but that’s not the case with Relic. Instead, the movie builds an atmosphere of constant dread. Relic's slow-burn nature might push away horror fiends who want more gore and scares. Yet, those willing to stick around will find an emotional meditation on aging that echoes universal human fears.

‘Relic’ Subverts the Haunted House Trope

Image via IFC Films

At first glance, Relic offers horror fans exactly what they expect from a haunted house story. There are creaking sounds teasing an evil presence wandering the house at night, rooms that change their layouts and turn into a maze, and even whispers that only Edna can hear. In addition, the matriarch features a wound in her chest that's disturbingly similar to the black mold on the walls. So, of course, there's a connection between the woman and the spirit haunting the family. Still, Kay will deny the supernatural events until it's too late, and she and her daughter are ensnared in the creature's trap. It’s a classic script that, on its own, wouldn’t stand apart in the crowded horror market.

What makes Relic so engaging is how director and co-writer Natalie Erika James uses horror tropes to make a poignant social commentary about dementia and the fear of growing old. When we think about it, the experience of losing your mind to such an illness is not that different from being locked inside a haunted house. People with dementia may stop recognizing their homes, and the rooms that once sheltered them are transformed into disorientating prisons. Once dementia claims the memories of shared love, people who suffer from this terrible condition can stop recognizing the members of their own family, treating them as invaders that need to be cast out.

'Relic' Is a Haunting Metaphor for Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Image Via IFC Midnight

There are many obvious parallels between Relic’s supernatural events and the deterioration of Edna’s mind. A look behind the scenes explains why. James co-wrote the script of Relic with Christian‌ White to process her grandmother’s journey with Alzheimer’s. So, as she told Collider before the movie’s premiere, Relic is about the “fear of aging, or mortality, or losing your parents, or losing your safety net.” Art has always been a vehicle for people to exorcize their demons, and knowing that Relic had such a brutal real-life inspiration only makes the story more relevant.

There’s also something to be said about how Relic tells its story through a female perspective. The whole movie revolves around three generations of women trying to be more supportive of each other. Despite the conflicts at the core of any family, Relic also makes a statement about the need for women to care for each other, especially when older generations are left alone to deal with their troubles. That’s possible because, while spooky things are going around Edna’s house, Relic still finds the time to flesh out the three main characters, giving them unique personalities and enough time in the spotlight to shine. Nevin, Mortimer, and Heathcote do the best with this opportunity, delivering touching performances that make Relic’s theme even more devastating, as we care for these characters and worry about their fate.

Horror can be entertaining by itself, and no one can deny the appeal of a good scare. Still, horror movies with something more to say tend to linger in our memory. Such is the case with Relic, which uses the filmmaker’s personal experience to explore fears we all share as humans in a terrifying and tear-jerking story. Add to that one of the most powerful endings in horror history, and you have the perfect gateway drug into Australian horror.

Relic is currently streaming on AMC+.