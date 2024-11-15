Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft managed to not only win fans of the recent Tomb Raider game over, but also proved to be popular enough to warrant a second season. A large part of this was due to how the series explores Lara's reaction to a tragic event, but also because of how it perfectly captures the globetrotting elements that make Lara's adventures so engaging. While Tomb Raider fans wait for The Legend of Lara Croft's sophomore season, there's another television series with a female archeologist that they should check out: Relic Hunter. Relic Hunter stands out from the pack of '90s-era syndicated shows, both in how it approaches the concept of a "treasure hunter" and for how it was constructed around its star.

What Is ‘Relic Hunter’ About?

Relic Hunter chronicles the adventures of archeology professor Sydney Fox (Tia Carrere from Wayne's World). When she's not teaching archeology or anthropology classes at Trinity College, Sydney is traveling the world to locate rare artifacts – usually accompanied by her timid teaching assistant, Nigel Bailey (Christien Anholt). Sydney's quests bring her into conflict with rival hunters, or even supernatural forces like vampires and the actual Fountain of Youth; but in a rare twist from adventurers like Indiana Jones or Lara Croft, she seeks to return the relics to their rightful resting places. This helped endear Sydney to the audience; after all, who doesn't want to root for a protagonist who wants to do the right thing?

The other major draw – and another departure from treasure hunter tales – is the dynamic between Sydney and Nigel. Usually it's the dashing Brit who tends to be the hero, while the main female character is usually his love interest or the damsel in distress. In Relic Hunter, that situation is reversed: Nigel is usually the one who finds himself in danger, while Sydney saves him. Anholt would expand upon this during an interview:

“Poor Nigel is out of his element...When he arrives in the States he finds things quite different from what he expected. Of course, he’s not all that good at ‘the hunt’ and doesn’t cope terribly well with all the danger that goes along with it. Having said that, I think Nigel has gotten a bit better at handling himself."

In a behind-the-scenes video, the producers and Anholt also talk about how much of Sydney's character was tailored to fit Carrere's personal interests, including singing and martial arts. Sydney has at least one fight per episode, with Carrere doing her own stunts. Though it was rare for a character and an actor to be that much in sync, it works – Carrere perfectly embodies the bold, beautiful and brainy treasure hunter that Sydney is meant to be.

‘Relic Hunter’ Marked the End of an Era in Television

In addition to flipping the script on archeologist adventures, Relic Hunter was also one of the last genre shows that became prominent during the '90s. Most of these shows were built for syndication, and covered a wide range of genres – though they mostly landed in the science fiction, fantasy, or superhero genre. It was an era that gave rise to iconic shows, including Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its spin-off Xena: Warrior Princess, along with Babylon 5. Though the era of streaming had yet to take off, television was changing more towards long-form storytelling – especially once Lost aired. Relic Hunter actually got to end on its own terms instead of being canceled, as the show was originally built for only three seasons.

One Relic Hunter alum would actually end up on another series that shared a similar premise. Lindy Booth portrayed Sydney's bubby office manager Claudia in Seasons 1 and 2, sometimes joining Sydney and Nigel on their adventures. Years later, Booth would join The Librarians, another globetrotting series centering around a group of highly skilled people. Her character in that series, Cassandra Cillian, is the complete opposite of her Relic Hunter character; while Claudia filled the role of the "bubbly blonde," Cassandra is a brilliant musician struggling with a brain tumor that could kill her.

Even if it was short-lived, Relic Hunter will definitely fill the Tomb Raider-shaped gap in your viewing schedule with its badass female lead, while also serving as a throwback to the days of cheesy genre television.

